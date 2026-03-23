GACH, PAVI-FORT SAY TEMPORARY CLOSURES BY GRA DUE TO ‘MISUNDERSTANDING’

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On Monday, Gambia Revenue Authority personnel sealed Pavi-Fort and Gach Global key facilities in Brufut and Banjulinding respectively over alleged unpaid taxes. Following the publication of our story on Wednesday about the closures, the two companies have issued statements clarifying the matter.

Gach Global attributed the temporary closure to a glaring case of “administrative miscommunication” and rejected any claims of deliberate tax evasion.

The company said it has since engaged the GRA to address the matter and has deposited D600,000 and is committed to paying the balance.

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In a statement shared with The Standard, Gach Global explained: “We wish to clarify to the general public, our partners, and well-wishers that the matter in question arose from a miscommunication and minor fiscal oversight, which has since been fully resolved in consultation with the relevant authorities. The temporary closure limited to our tomato processing facility in Banjulinding, has been lifted, and operations have resumed as normal. Gach Global continues to maintain a constructive and cooperative relationship with the GRA.

“We are, however, deeply concerned by several inaccuracies and misleading assertions contained in the publication. In particular, the article makes reference to Gach Global Company Limited in the context of mining activities, creating the false impression that the company is engaged in or has carried out mining operations. This is factually incorrect. Gach Global Company Limited is not a mining company and has never undertaken any mining activity. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and reflects a lack of due diligence in the preparation of the article…”

The company reassured the public that Gach Global remains “fully operational, stable, and committed to its role in advancing The Gambia’s agro-industrial sector”.

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‘Unwarranted, improper, and detrimental’

In its reaction, Pavi-Fort wrote: “We wish to address the recent newspaper publication dated 18th March 2026, reporting that GRA has shut down our operations on the grounds of alleged non-payment of taxes. This publication does not reflect the factual or legal position of our company, nor the terms under which Pavi-Fort is operating in The Gambia. Pavi-Fort is executing its project in The Gambia under a valid, legally binding contract signed with the Government of The Gambia. This contract explicitly provides that the project is duty-free and tax-free, a condition granted by the government to ensure the successful implementation of the national development objectives tied to this project. These terms were negotiated, approved, and endorsed by all relevant government authorities prior to the commencement of works.

“GRA’s assertion that Pavi-Fort is required to pay taxes, and that the tax-exempt clauses in the contract are null and void, is incorrect and inconsistent with the legal framework governing government contracts. No clause of the contract has been revoked, amended, or invalidated through any lawful process. Therefore, the tax-exemption provisions remain fully in force and enforceable.

“Pavi-Fort has complied with all obligations under the contract and has maintained transparent communication with all government institutions throughout the project. The shutdown of our operations by GRA is therefore unwarranted, procedurally improper, and detrimental to national development efforts.”

Pavi-Fort stated that it remained committed to upholding the laws and regulations of The Gambia, working with all government institutions, and ensuring uninterrupted progress in its works.

“We have formally requested an immediate review of the GRA’s actions and expect the matter to be resolved in accordance with the contractual terms and the rule of law. Despite this temporary disruption, Pavi-Fort remains fully dedicated to delivering high-quality infrastructure and fulfilling our commitments to the government and the people of The Gambia. The minister of transportation, works and infrastructure, the commissioner general of GRA and other senior government officials have intervened and came up with the following resolution: That the Pavi-Fort office will be reopened today 18th March, 2026; Pavi-Fort to work together with MOTWI; and GRA and Pavi-Fort continue to have engagements until the entire situation is resolved.”