Does the media need government accreditation?

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Recent reports in this paper and elsewhere informed about the announcement by the Ministry of Information to introduce accreditation regulations for media houses and content creators. This has ignited a necessary national conversation. At the heart of the debate lies a delicate balance between regulation and freedom. These two forces must coexist carefully in any democratic society.

For many observers, the proposal raises uncomfortable memories of a not-so-distant past when journalism operated under a cloud of fear and restriction. During that era, “permission-based reporting” stifled dissent, silenced critical voices, and reduced the media to an instrument of state control rather than a pillar of accountability. It is therefore understandable that segments of the media view this move with suspicion, fearing a gradual return to those repressive conditions.

Media freedom is not merely a privilege; it is a cornerstone of democracy. A free and an independent press serves as the eyes and ears of the public, holding leaders accountable and amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens. Any policy that appears to limit this freedom, like this new policy, intentionally or otherwise, must be approached with utmost caution.

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However, it is important to acknowledge the evolving media landscape. The rise of digital platforms and independent content creators has introduced new challenges, including misinformation, lack of professional standards, and ethical lapses. In this context, some level of regulation may be necessary to ensure responsibility and credibility within the industry.

The problem, therefore, is not regulation itself, but how it is designed and implemented. Accreditation must not become a gatekeeping tool used to exclude, intimidate, or control. Instead, it should aim at promoting professionalism, protecting journalists, and upholding ethical standards without infringing on editorial independence.

The way forward lies in inclusivity and transparency. The government must engage widely with journalists, media associations, civil society, and content creators before finalising any framework. Such consultations will help build trust and ensure that the regulations reflect the collective interest rather than unilateral control.

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Moreover, any accreditation system should be managed by an independent body, free from political interference. Clear guidelines, fair processes, and the right to appeal must be integral to the system to prevent abuse. Ultimately, democracy thrives when the media is both free and responsible. Striking this balance requires dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the truth. The current debate, if handled wisely, offers an opportunity not to regress into the shadows of the past, but to build a stronger, more credible media environment for the future.