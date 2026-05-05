GAF ARE MAY DAY SPORTS CHAMPIONS

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The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) won the May Day Sports title, scoring 166 points after a sterling performance in a number of events at this year’s edition held at the McCarthy Square last Friday.

GAF finished ahead of the Gambia Immigration. The soldiers beat a large field that included fellow security outfit the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), who secured second place with 144 points.

The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) claimed third place with 135 points, while the Gambia Police Force (GPF) came fourth on 125 points.

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In a tightly contested mid-table finish, Gambia National Petroleum Company (GNPC) and the Gambia Ferry Services shared fifth place with 110 points each.

Top 10 standings

1. GAF – 166 points

2. GID – 144 points

3. GFRS – 135 points

4. GPF – 125 points

5. GNPC – 110 points

6. Gambia Ferry Services – 110 points

7. National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) – 106 points

8. Alport Banjul – 99 points

9. Gambia International Airlines (GIA) – 98 points

10. Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) – 94 points

A total of 31 institutions registered for this year’s event, representing both public and private sectors.

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The May Day Sports events once again highlighted the strong spirit of unity, teamwork, and healthy competition among institutions across The Gambia. From track and field events at the McCarthy Square in Banjul and to the team-based competitions such as volleyball which was done on the eve of the May Day at the independence Stadium, the championships served as a vital platform for promoting wellness, collaboration, and institutional bonding.

The National Sports Council commended all participating institutions for their dedication and sportsmanship, reaffirming its commitment to using sport as a tool for national cohesion and workforce engagement.

The NSC encourages the entire citizenry to continue being physically active in order to maintain a vibrant and healthy workforce.