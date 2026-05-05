MANDINARING GIVES ULTIMATUM TO GOV’T

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By Arret Jatta

The community of Mandinaring has given the government and the Gambia Police Force a seven-day deadline to act on the findings of the coroner’s inquest into the death of Omar Badjie, with a key demand for the immediate prosecution of officers implicated in the case.

Speaking at a press conference held at Badjie’s family home on Sunday, community leader Ebrima John said the inquest report has confirmed that Omar died as a result of injuries sustained from police assault.

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“The truth is now clear, Omar died at the hands of those who were supposed to protect him,” he added.

The incident, which occurred on 26th September, 2025, drew controversy after police claimed Badjie died during a “hot pursuit”. That account was widely rejected by the Mandinaring community, whose protests led to the arrest of officers involved and the establishment of a coroner’s inquest.

The inquest report, released on 20th April, 2026, found that Badjie died from acute brain injury caused by physical assault, stress and exertion. It also recommended that the case be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for possible criminal charges.

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John said the community is now demanding the full implementation of those recommendations, warning that failure to act would undermine justice.

“Prosecution is not optional. It is a legal step that must be taken. Without it, the entire inquest process loses its meaning,” he noted.

In addition to prosecution, the community is calling for the immediate dismissal of the officers involved and a public apology from the government.

John criticised the government’s silence since the report was released two weeks ago, describing it as “deeply concerning.”

“We see no reason why they should be silent over such a critical issue. This is about a life lost at a very young age,” he said.

He also recounted the events that followed Badjie’s death, accusing police of using excessive force against grieving residents.

According to him, officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets, and arrested 19 youths, some of whom were allegedly beaten.

John emphasised that the demands are grounded in law and based entirely on the inquest’s findings.

“We are not asking for anything outside the law, we are asking for the implementation of what has already been established through due process.”

He warned that the community would not remain silent if the demands are ignored.

“We will continue to follow up this matter until there is clear action,” he said, adding that justice for Omar Badjie “will not be in vain.”