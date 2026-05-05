Gambia extradites so-called ‘Billionaire Marabout’ to Senegal

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The Senegalese press has reported that The Gambia has extradited a marabout named Serigne Abdoulaye Faye to Senegal by the weekend.

Faye, nicknamed “Billionaire Marabout”, was arrested in The Gambia in an Interpol operation and transported to Dakar under heavy escort on Thursday night. He was wanted in connection with homosexual activities involving a minor in Touba.

According to the media reports, about six months ago, a father concerned about the behaviour of his minor son, screened the teenager’s cell phone. He discovered images and messages involving several people in a network engaged in homosexual practices. The father reported the matter to the authorities who launched an investigation that led to the arrest of several individuals, including well-known personalities.

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Serigne Abdoulaye Faye was questioned in connection with the investigation and released. When he learnt that he was going to be summoned and arraigned, he fled to The Gambia where he rented an apartment.

However, officers of Criminal Investigation Division of Senegal working with the Interpol office in Banjul were able to locate him. A specialised team was dispatched to arrest him and arrange his transfer to the Senegalese capital.