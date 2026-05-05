Standard’s chief reporter graduates with honours from UTG

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Tabora Bojang, chief reporter at The Standard newspaper, on Saturday graduated from the University of The Gambia with honours, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science after years of balancing the demands of journalism with academic life.

Bojang pursued his studies through a bursary from XL Standard Company, publishers of The Standard newspaper, while continuing full-time reporting on politics, government and community affairs across the country.

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His journey combined lectures, assignments and examinations with newsroom deadlines, often requiring him to move from the classroom to the field and back to late-night study sessions.

Colleagues described him as one of the earliest to arrive at the newsroom and among the last to leave.

Following his graduation, Bojang paid tribute to those who supported him through the process.

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“I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the love, encouragement, and support I have received along this journey. I am thankful to my late parents for their unwavering love, sacrifices, and encouragement that shaped me into the person I am today. I humbly recognise the support of my relatives, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Each of you played a vital role in helping me reach this point,” he said.

He also thanked his employer for investing in his education.

“I express my deepest gratitude to The Standard Newspaper for their trust in investing in my education. I will forever cherish your belief in me. For me, this is just the beginning of a long journey. The best is yet to come,” Bojang added.

The general manager of The Standard, Salla Jeng, said Bojang’s growth reflected discipline and commitment.

“I’m very happy with his attitude, work ethic and commitment to education,” Jeng said. He underscored the importance of learning, adding that “reading and learning will take you places that nothing else can take you.”

Editor-in-Chief Lamin Cham said the newspaper remains committed to staff development.

“Education strengthens journalism. We are proud of Tabora’s achievement,” Cham said.

Bojang, who has risen through the ranks to become chief reporter, has covered National Assembly proceedings, elections and local government developments. He said his political science background would deepen his understanding of the governance systems he reports on.

His academic milestone adds to a growing list of professional achievements, including multiple Lamin Dibba Reporter of the Year Awards from The Standard, most recently this year, reflecting his dedication to journalism.