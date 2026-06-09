Accountability, transparency and responsible governance in times of national challenge

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By Mohammed Jallow

In every democratic society, moments of crisis often serve as the ultimate test of leadership, governance, accountability and public trust. It is during such moments that citizens closely observe not only the challenges confronting their nation but also the way those entrusted with public responsibility respond to those challenges. The recent press conference jointly addressed by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, alongside officials of the Government and the National Water and Electricity Company, represented a significant demonstration of democratic accountability and transparent governance in The Gambia.

The prolonged interruptions in water and electricity supply across several parts of the country have undoubtedly caused immense inconvenience to households, businesses, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Access to reliable electricity and clean water is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity that directly affects the quality of life of every citizen. Consequently, public frustration, concern and criticism were both understandable and expected.

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However, what deserves recognition is the Government’s willingness to face the public directly, provide detailed explanations, answer difficult questions and accept responsibility for the situation. In many parts of the world, public officials often resort to silence, deflection or blame shifting when confronted with service delivery failures. The decision by Dr Ismaila Ceesay and relevant stakeholders to convene an open press conference demonstrated a commendable commitment to transparency and public engagement.

One of the most notable aspects of the press conference was the willingness of government representatives and Nawec officials to openly acknowledge the challenges facing the country’s energy and water sectors. Rather than dismissing public concerns or minimising the severity of the disruptions, they recognised the hardships experienced by citizens and provided explanations regarding the circumstances that contributed to the interruptions.

Accountability is not measured by perfection. No government, institution or organization is immune from challenges. Accountability is measured by the readiness to explain actions, accept responsibility and provide solutions. In this regard, the recent engagement with the media and the public represented an important example of responsible governance.

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The presence of journalists from diverse media institutions and the opportunity afforded to them to ask sensitive and challenging questions further reinforced the credibility of the exercise. Democracy flourishes when leaders are willing to subject themselves to public scrutiny. The press conference provided a platform where concerns could be raised openly and responses could be provided without restriction. Such engagements strengthen public confidence and contribute significantly to the development of a culture of openness within government institutions.

Dr Ismaila Ceesay deserves commendation for his calm, measured and informative approach throughout the engagement. His willingness to address concerns directly reflected an understanding that citizens deserve timely and accurate information, particularly during periods of uncertainty. Information is one of the most powerful tools of governance. When information is withheld, speculation thrives. When information is shared openly, trust is strengthened.

The Government’s acknowledgment of responsibility was equally significant. Public confidence is enhanced when leaders demonstrate humility and recognize shortcomings rather than seeking excuses. Citizens are generally more willing to support difficult reforms and temporary inconveniences when they feel respected and informed. The acceptance of responsibility by government officials during the press conference reflected political maturity and an appreciation of the social contract between government and the governed.

Equally important was the assurance provided regarding the ongoing efforts being undertaken to address the challenges. Citizens were informed about measures already implemented and interventions being pursued to restore stability within the water and electricity sectors. Such communication is essential because it reassures the public that the challenges are neither being ignored nor underestimated.

Nevertheless, while the transparency displayed during the press conference deserves praise, it is equally important to acknowledge the legitimate frustrations of citizens. For many Gambians, electricity and water disruptions have direct economic consequences. Small businesses depend on electricity to operate. Students require reliable power to study. Hospitals and clinics rely on uninterrupted services to provide healthcare. Families require water for daily living. The impact of these disruptions extends far beyond inconvenience and affects productivity, livelihoods and overall wellbeing.

It is therefore understandable that citizens expect more from a government that has successfully raised expectations through notable improvements in recent years. Indeed, government officials highlighted that the country experienced approximately two years of relatively stable electricity supply. Such achievements should not be overlooked. Significant investments have been made in infrastructure development and efforts to improve service delivery.

Yet therein lies the paradox of success. When standards improve, public expectations rise accordingly. Citizens become accustomed to better services and naturally expect those standards to be maintained. The success achieved over the past two years has effectively raised the national benchmark. Consequently, even a short period of disruption generates heightened concern and criticism because people have experienced what reliable service delivery looks like.

This reality should not be interpreted as ingratitude on the part of citizens. Rather, it reflects growing expectations and confidence in the country’s ability to deliver better outcomes. Gambians are demanding consistency because they have witnessed progress. They are voicing concern because they believe the standards achieved can and should be sustained.

At the same time, citizens must also recognize that infrastructure systems are complex and vulnerable to unexpected challenges. Energy generation, transmission networks, water distribution systems and supporting facilities require constant maintenance, substantial investment and technical expertise. Temporary setbacks, though undesirable, can occur even within highly developed countries possessing far greater resources.

The appropriate response therefore lies not in hostility or political point scoring but in constructive engagement. Citizens have every right to demand accountability. Government has a duty to provide answers and solutions. The recent press conference demonstrated that both principles can coexist within a healthy democracy.

Going forward, the focus must remain on ensuring that the lessons arising from this unfortunate period are translated into long term improvements. Greater investment in infrastructure resilience, enhanced maintenance systems, diversification of energy sources and improved contingency planning will be critical. Public communication mechanisms should also continue to be strengthened so that citizens receive timely updates whenever service interruptions occur.

Transparency must not be limited to moments of crisis. It should become an enduring feature of governance. Regular engagement with citizens, proactive information sharing and continuous reporting on infrastructure projects will further strengthen trust between government institutions and the public.

The recent press conference has demonstrated that accountability and transparency are not merely political slogans but practical governance tools capable of strengthening democracy and fostering public confidence. While citizens may remain dissatisfied with the disruptions themselves, many can appreciate the willingness of leaders to engage openly, answer difficult questions and accept responsibility.

The challenge now is to convert assurances into measurable outcomes. Public trust is sustained not only through communication but through results. The Government and Nawec have rightly acknowledged the problem. They have explained the circumstances and accepted responsibility. The next and most important step is to ensure that the solutions promised are effectively implemented and that similar disruptions are minimized in the future.

Ultimately, leadership is most visible during difficult times. The recent engagement led by Dr Ismaila Ceesay and other government officials demonstrated a commendable level of openness and accountability that deserves recognition. Yet recognition must go hand in hand with continued vigilance and commitment to improvement.

The people of The Gambia deserve reliable water and electricity services. They deserve transparent communication from their leaders. They deserve accountability when things go wrong. Most importantly, they deserve a government that remains committed to continuous improvement and responsive governance.

The bar has been raised. The challenge now is not merely to maintain it but to elevate it even further. That is the responsibility of leadership. That is the expectation of the people. And that is the path toward a stronger, more resilient and more prosperous Gambia.