KAMASO:MY VISION FOR GAMBIAN FOOTBALL

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Now more than ever, our football deserves committed, visionary and servant leadership in order to bring football to the people and the people to football. We stand at a threshold of a new era committed to transparency, innovation and the adherence to due diligence in the execution of duties bearing in mind that Gambian football is at a cusp of revolutionary transformation.

The considerable erosion of confidence our football has endured over the years is common knowledge and this calls for urgent strategic and clear approach which my team and I have boldly undertaken to embark upon and execute. With a profound sense of responsibility, renewed commitment, and corresponding humility, my team and I intend to transform the GFF governance and mindset of all stakeholders with substantial focus on improving organisation effectiveness, development and accountability. As a team of pro-people group of football administrators and technicians with a clear and principled agenda of ensuring the safety and prosperity of football and all its stakeholders in The Gambia, Team Restore Confidence’s primary objective is to re-establish the fiduciary relationship amongst the football stakeholders through our mantra – “Restore Confidence”.

It is our fervent belief that this is the best opportune moment for us to make a positive change and we have identified five key areas that require urgent attention which include;

1. The rebranding and remodeling of the GFF institution.

2. Infrastructural development of international standard across The Gambia.

3. Tangible substantial improvement in the GFF – general stakeholder relations.

4. Grassroots football regulation and development.

5. Judicious generation and management of resources.

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As GFF president, it is my primary objective to not only turn things around but bring back life to the game and to ensure that our game is rid of any delinquency. My team is not here just to solve the problems facing our football today but also to build a team that can deal with the challenges of tomorrow. The bedrock of our mission is to stimulate interest and passion for the game of football in The Gambia with a view to increase stakeholder participation in the game. The holistic approach is aimed at generating productive ideas for the development of the game across the length and breadth of the country. The underlying goal is to bring football and its benefits to the doorstep of every Gambian.

To achieve the above, my team’s action plan is centered on an 11-point agenda as set out in this “Starting XI”. It is our sincere hope and belief that fielding in a strong Starting XI during our first mandate will help us attain the desired results. This team shall be solely committed to ensuring that promises made to stakeholders are kept with a more accountable and transparent approach. All the primary stakeholders will not only be catered for in the Starting XI but will be encouraged to have their inputs and views captured in the plan of activities to ensure this game that unites communities and nations does the same for our country.

Our football deserves leadership that restores confidence and delivers results. Please vote for Team Restore Confidence—so we can protect the game, professionalise our league, develop our youth and women’s football as well as referees but also ensure every region benefits from modern infrastructure and opportunity.

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Vision

Uplift and preserve a pre-eminent standard of football in The Gambia and place The Gambia football governing body on a pedestal for technical, structural, and financial self-sustenance.

Mission

Stimulate interest and passion for increased stakeholder participation to bring football and its benefits to the doorstep of every Gambian.

Values

1. Partnership – Strong collaboration with Government, Wafu, Caf, Fifa and the private sector.

2. Fairness—Rules apply equally to all stakeholders, without favour.

3. Integrity and accountability in every decision and transaction.

4.Transparency-open information, open procurement, and open reporting.

5. Service—football administration must serve clubs, players and communities.

Sadibou Kamaso, GFF presidential aspirant