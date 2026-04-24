APRC seeks supporters consent to continue coalition with NPP

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By Olimatou Coker

The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) yesterday embarked on a two-week nationwide consultation tour to seek the consent of its supporters as to whether they should continue in the NPP grand coalition.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the leader of APRC party said: “Before we went into an alliance with President Adama Barrow and the NPP, we conducted a nationwide consultation with our stakeholders and supporters and they endorsed our alliance with the NPP in 2021. As December [election] approaches, we are doing these consultations to discuss with people about proposals brought by the national executive. We make a proposal, but we only implement it after we talk to our people and they endorse it,” Jatta said.

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According to Jatta who is the Speaker of the National Assembly, the executive has already decided they intend to continue working with the NPP.

“We have discussed this at the executive level and we have agreed that there is a need for us to go into an alliance, but we cannot unilaterally do it without clearance from our electorate. We have to go and meet them, discuss with them, hear from them, hear the challenges they faced during the alliance, and what proposals they may have,” Jatta said.

He said after the tour, the executive will conduct a press conference to declare the party’s position.

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The party leader revealed that the party has distributed 14 motor bicycles donated by chieftain Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, The Gambia’s ambassador to South Africa, to regional mobilisers to help ease their mobility.

APRC Coordinator General Bakary Jaiteh said the consultations are imperative for the party to sing from one hymn sheet.