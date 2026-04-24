IEC registers over 41,000 voters in first week of registration 

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By Sirrah Touray

The Independent Electoral Commission has registered 41,565 Gambians in the first week of the 2026 Supplementary Voter Registration, Chief Electoral Officer Sambujang Njie announced yesterday. The supplementary voter registration exercise began on 8th April and ends on 21st May.

Speaking at the commission’s monthly stakeholders forum at the Conference Centre, Njie disclosed that out of the 41,565 voter’s cards issued in the first week, Brikama recorded the highest number with 8,100 people; followed by Yarambamba with 6,742; Kanifing with 6,424; Mansa Konko with 4,945; Basse with 4,909; Kerewan with 3,860; Janjangbureh with 2,596; Wassu with 2,006; Sibanor with 1,266; and Banjul with 717.

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Out of the total registered voter’s cards 22,863 are women while 18,702 are men.

CEO Njie said 100 teams are working across the country to cover 730 centres. Each team has a supervisor, a registration clerk, a computer operator, and a card issuer with two police officers.

Njie called on all Gambians who missed the 2021 registration or who are now 18 years and above to register. He said the process is open and that parties, civil society members, and the media can watch every step.

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He promised that the IEC will ensure a free, fair, and credible registration. The commission will continue to release figures as the exercise runs until 21st May, with the goal of ensuring every eligible voter is captured on the roll.