NPP Banjul donates D125,000 to Nawettan teams

By Fatou Saho

The National Peoples Party on Friday presented a total of D125,000 to nawettan teams in Banjul.

Alagie Ousman Abou Wadda, chairman of NPP Banjul, said the monies were donated by two bussinessmen, Banta Kaira and Haddim Gaye, as a way of complementing the efforts of President Barrow in youth development.

Twenty five teams benefited with each getting D5000 to support themselves as they prepare for their upcoming games.

At the presentation ceremony, Chairman Wadda said:

“President Barrow holds the youths of Banjul in high esteem as evidenced by the huge investment he made on the six Banjul teams that participanted in the Peace Tournament”.

Deputy campaign manager Yaya Kuyateh assured the teams of Barrow’s continuous support and urged them to mobilise themselves and seek audience with him to put across their challenges.

The public relations officer of the Banjul Sports Committee, Abdoulie Suwareh, commended the NPP for the initiative. “Funding is a key issue affecting nawettan teams with preparation for each game sometines costing up to D10,000,” he said.

Barthalomeh Colley, an offcial of one of the beneficiary teams thanked the NPP and the donors for their support.