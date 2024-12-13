UTG files for contempt of court against striking lecturers

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The University of The Gambia has filed a motion at the high court yesterday seeking a contempt of court action against the UTG Faculty and Staff Association members who are on a sit-down strike following the dismissal of two senior lecturers.

Lawyers for the university argued that the ongoing strike by the staff and faculty association breached an interim injunction issued by the high court in 2021 restraining the UTG staff, executives, officers, members, from embarking on an industrial strike.

The university argued this injunction is still binding on the staff association and therefore it cannot go on another strike. It is asking the court to charge the association with contempt for breaching the injunction.

Lawyer’s representing the faculty and staff association, Sheriff K Jobe and Lamin J Darboe, disputed these claims and argued that the 2021 strike and the ongoing sit-down strike are prompted by different issues and asked the court to reject the motion.

However, the judge urged both sides to write their briefs of argument before the court and the case was adjourned to 9 January, 2025.

The secretary general of the UTG faculty and staff association Yorro Njie, said the contempt of court comes at a time when discussions are ongoing to resolve the lecturers’ strike which led to the suspension of all academic activities at the university including the postponement of exams to 6 January, 2025.

Njie queried: “How can you call for negotiation and at the same time take the same party to court for contempt. The university should decide to either pursue the case in court or negotiate. How can exams start on 6th January when they are taking us to court and the matter is set for hearing on 9 January?”