Police investigating document leak

By Omar Bah

The Chief of Staff and Minister at the Presidency, Mod K Ceesay has confirmed that the police have launched an investigation into the leaked document purportedly requesting per diem for security officers and others accompanying the president’s mother for medical checkup in Dakar, Senegal.

Controversy emerged over the document requesting D3,625,957.80 for the trip.

The opposition United Democratic Party said the expenses are unjustified and violate Gambian law by extending state-funded expenses beyond the First Family. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the document’s authenticity but stated that no funds have been disbursed.

Commenting on the issue on Star FM Mod K Ceesay said: “We hope it will not take long to identify the person who leaked the document.”

He said as part of measures to reduce leaking of confidential document, government will establish a task force that would meet and advise it on what can be done to come up with technologies that would be installed in offices.

“We are taking measures to ensure we reduce these leakings. We know why it happened because if you pay attention, there have been intensive revelations at the Local Government Commission over Banjul and KMC, so this is why UDP operatives and agents are doing everything to distract public attention,” he said.

He explained that the details in the letter were for separate payments, and the president’s mother’s trip from that payment, was D1.4 million.

“That money was paid as per diem for those who accompanied the old woman. Not a single dalasi was spent on the old woman’s medical or other expenses. The Senegalese government took care of all the medical expenses. Now, I want to ask, if the Senegalese government can take the responsibility to pay for the old woman, why not the Gambia government? What is the problem here?” he asked.

He disclosed that the old woman was accompanied by two security officers, two drivers, a nurse, and a personal helper and they spent ten days in Dakar.

Ceesay said there is no surprise that things like this are coming from the UDP. “You should expect this from the government’s opponent (UDP) ahead of the presidential election”, he said.

“This is why they (UDP) were the ones trying to condemn it saying the president’s mother is not covered by the law as part of his immediate family, but that is debatable.”

He said in Gambian settings parents stay under the care of their children even if they get older.

“You cannot count a nuclear family in The Gambia and leave out a father and mother. So, if that is the philosophy that the UDP has to define immediate family, I am worried because they are just telling us not to take care of our parents. But I don’t agree with that assertion,” Mr Ceesay said.

Commenting on the leaked document, Mr Ceesay said every government has documents that are restricted based on their confidentiality and shouldn’t be linked based on press freedom or access to information.

“The leaking represents misconduct, and under our public service rule, it’s a sackable offense. All those who are doing this should know the consequences, and we will do everything to ensure that we look into this matter. It would be difficult to detect but we will try our level best,” he said.

He said the president was not happy with what happened because it involved his mother’s privacy.

“But we will not hesitate to do it over and over again, if necessary.”