Is the LG Commission a tool for justice or political witch-hunt?

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor

The establishment of the Local Government Commission by President Adama Barrow was meant to strengthen accountability in local governance. But as its work unfolds, many Gambians are questioning whether it has become a weapon for political targeting rather than a genuine tool for reform. The Commission’s actions suggest a troubling bias, with opposition-led councils facing aggressive scrutiny while those aligned with the government escape consequences despite similar audit findings.

The Banjul City Council, under Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, and the Kanifing Municipal Council, led by Talib Bensouda, have both been subjected to intense investigations, suspensions, and public grilling. Yet, councils like the Brikama Area Council, once led by Sheriffo Sonko—a former NPP loyalist—have faced no real consequences despite documented financial mismanagement. This selective enforcement erodes public trust and reinforces the perception that the Commission is less about accountability and more about weakening political opponents ahead of elections.

- Advertisement -

This pattern of selective justice is not new under the Barrow administration. Recent revelations about the President’s use of public funds for his mother’s medical trip to Dakar further highlight the hypocrisy. Leaked documents showed D3.6 million was disbursed from state coffers, with D1.4 million allegedly spent on the trip. Instead of providing full transparency, the government offered vague explanations, admitting only partial use of the funds while refusing to account for the rest. Meanwhile, ordinary Gambians struggle with a healthcare system in crisis, where hospitals lack basic supplies and maternal mortality remains high due to preventable causes.

What makes this even more indefensible is that President Barrow, who earns a monthly salary of D500,000, could have easily covered the expenses himself. There is no constitutional justification for using taxpayer money to fund private family medical trips. The issue is not whether the President has a right to care for his mother—it is the blatant misuse of public resources at a time when so many Gambians are suffering.

Even more alarming is the government’s reaction to the leak. Rather than addressing the misuse of funds, officials have focused on hunting down the whistleblower. This sends a dangerous message: those in power are more concerned with covering up wrongdoing than being held accountable. A government that punishes truth-tellers instead of corruption is a government that has lost its way.

- Advertisement -

All of this points to a deeper crisis—a growing culture of impunity, where political allies are shielded while opponents are punished. The Local Government Commission risks becoming a smokescreen, creating the illusion of accountability while the real power players operate above the law. If President Barrow is serious about good governance, he must ensure that all councils, regardless of political affiliation, face the same scrutiny. He must also lead by example, ending the misuse of public funds and fostering a culture of transparency.

The Gambia cannot afford to normalise double standards in accountability. This is not just about politics—it is about the kind of country we want to live in. One where justice is blind, leaders are held to the same rules as everyone else, and public resources serve the people, not the powerful. The time to demand better is now. Silence is no longer an option.

Let Justice Guide Our Actions.

A concerned citizen