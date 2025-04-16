Promoting unity or deepening divides? The need for religious inclusion in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Ansumana Darboe

The recent inauguration of the National Muslim Elders Advisory Council (NMEAC) by President Adama Barrow was a moment filled with hope. With 17 executive members and 87 regional representatives, the council’s mission to advise the government on religious matters and promote harmony within the Muslim community is undeniably important. The speeches echoed calls for peace and national development—values every Gambian cherishes. But as the ceremony concluded, I couldn’t shake a lingering thought: in a country that prides itself on unity, why does only one faith have a formal advisory body?

The Gambia is a nation where over 95% of the population is Muslim, and our peaceful coexistence with the Christian minority has long been a point of pride. Our constitution guarantees freedom of religion and equal treatment for all, regardless of faith. Christians, though fewer in number, have been integral to our national story—educating generations, providing healthcare, and serving in government with dedication. Yet, while the Muslim community now has a structured platform to engage with the state, Christian leaders have no equivalent council.

The government’s support for NMEAC, including promises of logistical assistance like vehicles for outreach, is a positive step. But when such recognition is extended to one group and not another, it risks sending an unintended message: that some citizens are more valued than others. This isn’t about questioning the government’s goodwill but about ensuring fairness. True unity isn’t just about tolerance; it’s about active inclusion.

The danger here isn’t immediate conflict but the slow erosion of trust. When a young Christian Gambian sees their Muslim neighbours given direct access to national leadership while their own religious leaders remain unheard, that will plants seeds of doubt. Will they feel like equal partners in our shared future? Our peace has always been built on mutual respect, but respect must be reflected in action.

There’s a simple solution, balance. Establishing a National Christian Elders Advisory Council would be a step toward equity. Even better, creating a National Interfaith Harmony Board could bring Muslim and Christian leaders together, fostering dialogue and shared purpose. This isn’t about privileging one group over another—it’s about ensuring that no community feels sidelined in the national conversation.

President Barrow often speaks of “One Gambia, One Nation.” For that vision to hold, every citizen must believe it includes them. Muslims and Christians have lived side by side for generations, not just coexisting but thriving together. Let’s not take that harmony for granted. Unity isn’t just a slogan; it’s a commitment to fairness, and it starts with giving every voice a chance to be heard.

Let Justice Guide Our Actions.