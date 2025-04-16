The Wolf and the Fold

- Advertisement -

A Wolf, meeting with a fold, resolved not to lay violent hands on them, but to find some plea, which should justify to the fold themselves his right to eat them.

He thus addressed them:” You sheep, are taking up my resources. You must leave my Estate.””No, good sir” replied the Fold,”as an Estate of Immigration, your regime has long welcomed folks like us. We work hard to contribute to your success story. And, we eat grass only.”

Then said the Wolf,”I have been ripped off by you. I am experiencing large and persistent annual trade deficits. This constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of my Estate.” “Indeed” bleated the Fold in a mournful tone of voice,” Mr Wolf, as a Capitalist Estate, your regime has long promoted free trade, and has benefitted substantially from trade with the Fold. And, we are your students only.”

Again said the Wolf,”You sheep are getting a little Yippy. I will put up tariffs hikes anyway. Don’t you retaliate. You will get a reward if you don’t , say, a 10% hike.”

“No “some from the fold exclaimed,” Please don’t!. Maybe we can suspend tariffs on goods imported from your estate. We want to build a positive relationship with you Mr. Wolf.” On which the Wolf seized them, and ate them up, saying, “Well! I won′t remain supperless, even though you refute every one of my imputations.”

This Fable is not about Tariffs. The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny.