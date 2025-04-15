Rethinking Gambia’s diplomatic passports: A call for merit-based issuance

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

In recent years, there has been a growing concern about the indiscriminate issuance of diplomatic passports in The Gambia. What was once a symbol of national trust and international representation has increasingly become a status symbol, often used for personal convenience rather than for the advancement of the country’s diplomatic and developmental goals. This worrying trend has sparked debate among citizens, policymakers, and members of the diaspora alike — and rightfully so.

A diplomatic passport is not merely a travel document; it is a seal of official duty, a badge of national representation, and a tool meant to facilitate the work of individuals entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the country’s interests on the global stage. Yet today, the growing number of people — both within The Gambia and abroad — who possess these passports without any formal diplomatic role or national mission suggests a troubling shift in the original purpose of such privileges.

The Diplomatic Passport: A Tool of Service, Not Status

At its core, the diplomatic passport exists to ease the movements of those who serve the state in various international capacities — diplomats, ambassadors, senior government officials, and sometimes individuals on special assignments that benefit the national interest.

This system was not designed to reward loyalty to political parties, serve as a favour to friends and family, or provide convenience for business executives seeking to bypass standard immigration procedures.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what is happening. The ease with which diplomatic passports are handed out in The Gambia — often without merit or oversight — has reduced the prestige and integrity associated with them. It raises questions about national priorities, weakens our global reputation, and diverts valuable diplomatic resources away from critical functions.

Who really benefits?

Let us ask a straightforward question: who is benefiting from the current diplomatic passport regime in The Gambia? The answer, sadly, is not the country. The primary beneficiaries are the individuals who use these passports to gain visa-free access to countries with whom The Gambia has established diplomatic relations, often to conduct private business or personal travel unrelated to the national interest.

Some of these individuals exploit the privileges of diplomatic immunity to evade scrutiny, avoid taxes, or bypass standard security procedures. In extreme cases, diplomatic passports have been used to facilitate money laundering, human trafficking, and other illicit activities — not necessarily by Gambians themselves, but by opportunists worldwide who understand how weak systems can be exploited. This not only undermines the security of host countries but also tarnishes The Gambia’s diplomatic reputation abroad.

The developmental cost

While the misuse of diplomatic passports may seem like a niche issue, its implications for national development are far-reaching. Every time a passport is issued to an undeserving individual, it represents a missed opportunity to empower someone who could have made a meaningful contribution to the nation’s progress. Think of a Gambian entrepreneur looking to expand trade ties with Asia, a development consultant seeking funding from international donors, or a cultural ambassador promoting Gambian heritage in the diaspora. These are the kinds of individuals who should be representing the country and, when necessary, be granted diplomatic privileges to ease their mobility.

Instead, we often find these documents in the hands of politically connected individuals with no clear mandate or contribution to national development. If we are serious about growing The Gambia’s economy, attracting investment, and promoting trade, then we must be intentional about who represents us abroad. Diplomatic passports should be awarded to those with a proven track record of contributing to national progress — not just those with the right connections.

A case for merit-based issuance

The time has come to reform the system. The government should implement a merit-based policy for the issuance of diplomatic passports, guided by transparency, accountability, and a clearly defined set of criteria. Some key recommendations include:

1. Eligibility criteria: Diplomatic passports should only be issued to individuals with active diplomatic or official roles, such as government ministers, ambassadors, senior civil servants, and selected trade and investment envoys.

2. Review committee: Establish an independent review committee composed of members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the President, and civil society. This body would vet applications and ensure that passports are only issued to those who meet the defined criteria.

3. Time-bound validity: Diplomatic passports should be valid only for the duration of the official assignment. Once the mission is completed, the passport should be surrendered and cancelled.

4. Periodic audits: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should conduct regular audits to ensure that all holders of diplomatic passports are actively engaged in work that promotes national interest.

5. Sanctions for abuse: Any individual found to be abusing their diplomatic status — whether for personal business, illegal activities, or non-official travel — should have their passport revoked immediately and be subject to legal consequences.

Learning from Other Countries

We are not alone in facing these challenges. Many countries have struggled with similar issues and have responded with strong policy reforms. For instance, countries like Rwanda, Ghana, and Botswana have tightened the issuance of diplomatic passports, restricting them to active diplomats and high-level officials only. These reforms have improved their international reputation, reduced corruption, and restored public trust.

In The Gambia’s case, adopting similar reforms would send a strong message: that we are a nation committed to integrity, professionalism, and focused development. It would also signal to the international community that The Gambia is ready to do business seriously, transparently, and with a clear sense of purpose.

The role of citizens and media

Civil society, the media, and everyday Gambians also have a critical role to play. We must raise awareness about this issue and demand greater accountability from our leaders. Journalists should continue to investigate and expose cases where diplomatic passports are being misused. Public discourse on the subject should be encouraged, including forums, opinion pieces, and policy roundtables. If we want to see change, we must be willing to speak up and demand it.

Conclusion: A path forward

The diplomatic passport is more than just a document — it is a representation of The Gambia on the world stage. When used correctly, it can open doors, facilitate trade and investment, and enhance the country’s global footprint. But when abused, it becomes a symbol of everything we must fight against: favouritism, inefficiency, and missed opportunities.

It is time for The Gambia to take a bold step forward and reform the way we handle diplomatic passports. Let us prioritize merit, national service, and strategic interests over personal gain and political favouritism. By doing so, we can ensure that every Gambian who travels the world with the nation’s seal does so with honour, purpose, and the clear mandate of serving the motherland.