Victims group disagrees with Mai Fatty over Jammeh’s prosecution

The Association of the Victim Led Organisations (AVLO, has expressed disappointment over Gambia Moral Congress leader Mai Ahmad Fatty, who on Monday suggested that it is unwise for the government to spend D4 billion on prosecuting former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

In a statement shared with The Standard, AVLO, an alliance of civil society organisations united to advocate for the interests of victims of human rights violations during the era of former president, clarified that the $60 million budget for the Special Tribunal is not meant for prosecuting Yahya Jammeh alone; rather, it includes 68 other perpetrators, including the Junglers.

The organisation’s chairperson, Ms Sirra Ndow, described Fatty’s comments as deeply disappointing.

“While I appreciate Mr Fatty’s concern for the welfare of victims (no doubt well-intentioned)it is especially disappointing coming from a legal professional who, more than most, should understand the critical role criminal prosecutions play in securing justice, truth, and national healing. His argument dangerously oversimplifies the real needs of victims and the country’s future.

“First and foremost, Mr Fatty should be reminded that the Special Tribunal being established is not solely aimed at prosecuting Yahya Jammeh but is designed to pursue accountability for Jammeh and at least sixty-eight (68) other alleged perpetrators of gross human rights violations found criminally liable by the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission, (TRRC), including the notorious Junglers. This is not a singular pursuit, but a broader effort toward justice and accountability,” she added.

She further argued that Mr Fatty’s statement fails to recognise a fundamental truth: justice and accountability — specifically criminal prosecutions — are integral components of the reparations he is advocating for.

“Thirdly, while the $60 million budgeted for the special tribunal — about 40% of the total five-year TRRC implementation plan budget (USD 148,850,555) — is significant, it is important to understand the broader vision. These funds are not solely for courtroom proceedings. They will be used to build legal and institutional capacity, develop infrastructure, and strengthen the judiciary and security sectors.”

This investment, she added, “will have long-term benefits for Gambian democracy and governance, reinforcing the very judicial and institutional reforms the TRRC recommended.

She said the fourth argument is that criminal prosecutions are essential to ending impunity. “They reaffirm the rule of law, deter future abuses, and prevent a cycle of revenge and retribution thus contributing to peace and stability. Without justice, there can be no sustainable peace or reconciliation.”

Finally, she noted, Mr Fatty as a victim may not deem the quest for justice as important but he should have considered that many victims and their families overwhelmingly want justice.

“According to Afrobarometer, as of 2024, over 78% of Gambians — which includes victims and their families — support the prosecution of perpetrators of human rights violations under Jammeh’s regime, up from 68% in 2018. Victims are fully aware of their need for medical care, education, and financial assistance, but they also understand that justice is not a luxury, or a favour — it is a necessary part of their healing and dignity,” AVLO concluded.