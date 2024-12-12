New Wresting Assoc. president speaks

- Advertisement -

The newly elected president of the Gambia Wrestling Association Matarr Saine and his executive members formally took over office on Tuesday with a promise to chart a new direction for Gambian wrestling.

Addressing a press conference at the President International Award Skills Hall, Mr Saine said his administration will have an open-door policy that will embrace all and welcome ideas from all concerned.

According to the new wrestling president, the financial statement so far provided to him showed that the association has D30,000.

He also lamented that not all documents were handed over to him including documents dealing with some landed properties and some contracts.

The new president said his priority is the National Youth Conference and Festival Nayconf which is at the corner.

He also promised to organise a championship to select a national team as well as revamp the standing committees.