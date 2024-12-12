GAMBIA TO HOST REGIONALANTI-DOPING MEETING

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has been selected to host the Inter-Regional Ministerial Meeting on anti-doping in sports, holding next month.

A statement from the Ministry of Sports yesterday said the meeting will bring together ministers from various regions and countries to discuss and address the growing issue of doping in sports.

“The Gambia’s selection as the host country highlights its commitment to promoting clean and fair competition in sports.

Known for her commitment to promoting fair play and integrity in sports, The Gambia is proud to take on this important role in the fight against doping,” the MoYS said.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for international cooperation and exchange of ideas on ways to strengthen anti-doping efforts across the region.

Ahead of the January meeting, Sports Minister Badjie on Tuesday launched the National Organising Committee, NOC, to prepare the country.

The NOC is responsible for organising various aspects of the meeting, including logistics, security, media coverage, and coordination with other government agencies.

“The launch of these sub committees mark an important step in ensuring the success of the upcoming inter-regional ministerial meeting on anti-doping,” said Minister Badjie, who also expressed confidence in the sub committees and their ability to work together to make this event a success.

The NOC subcommittees include; Finance and oversight chaired by DPS Mr Musa Mbye, Transport, Protocol and Accommodations chaired by Ebrima Sanneh DPS Office of The President, Conference chaired by Dr Omar Jagne and Media and Publicity chaired by Mr Omar Jarju, president of Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia SJAG.