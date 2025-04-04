GRA collects D6.7 billion in 3 months

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The commissioner general of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the authority has collected D6.7 billion in revenue over the first three months of the year.

In March alone, the authority recorded a remarkable D2.6 billion, marking the highest monthly collection in the history of the GRA.

- Advertisement -

The GRA is tasked to collect D23 billion by the end of 2025, which averages nearly D2 billion monthly. This follows a successful collection of over D20.83 billion in 2024, surpassing the previous target of D19.2 billion by more than D1 billion.

The authority has seen a nominal revenue growth of 32%, with the Domestic Taxes Department and Customs and Excise Department growing by 27% and 36%, respectively.

With the D6.7 billion collected so far, the GRA needs to gather an additional D16.3 billion to meet its target.

- Advertisement -

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe shared with journalists that the impressive collection figures are largely due to digital reforms.

“For instance, we have realised significant revenue from fuel marking, collecting over D1.3 billion in 2025 alone from that tax line,” he stated.

He also announced that the GRA and the Ministry of Finance have signed an addendum contract regarding revenue assurance, which pertains to telecommunications and rental income platforms.

“This will ensure greater revenue assurance from those tax lines and help close gaps in terms of the linkages,” he explained.

CG Darboe said the rental income tax is set to be implemented by May 1, as the authority continues to work on introducing several reforms to further enhance revenue collection.