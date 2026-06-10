TASKFORCE EXPLAINS POSSIBLE METHODS TO CHOOSE OPPOSITION COALITION LEADER

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Professor Yerro Mballow, chairman of the Coalition Taskforce Mediation Committee (CTMC), the body overseeing the current talks aim selecting a single opposition candidate for the December election, has been outlining the methods that could be used to select a flag bearer.

Speaking on popular Gambian affairs digital platform Bitilo anchored by Nfally Fadera, Mr Mballow said the committee had developed a system to assess the strength of participating parties using their previous electoral performance, in this case the 2021 presidential election results, as a basis for selecting its flag bearer.

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“We have seen exactly what are the results of each of these parties, be it UDP, GDC, APP-Sobeyaa, NUP and others,” he said. For new political parties, Mballow said they have a method that will be used to determine their percentages.

He said political movements and so far unregistered parties would be accommodated through civil society representation, while nominations would be restricted to parties participating in the coalition process.

Mballow said individual members would retain the freedom to support political parties of their choice. “Any member who feels that they can choose any political party of their choice can do so, not per se their party leader,” he stated.

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According to Mballow, the Coalition Committee is sincerely committed to bring together all opposition parties and independent voices to back a single candidate in the 2026 presidential election. “We in the committee want all opposition parties and independent voices to rally behind one candidate where that candidate will carry the flag of unity. That is what we are promoting,” he said.

“By 11 July, every Gambian will know the flag bearer of the coalition candidate 2026,” Mballow said.

He said while consensus remains their preferred option, proceedings might get to voting in the not so desirable case of stakeholders failing to agree on a single candidate. “But we are very hopeful that we might not get to voting. We don’t want to get there,” he said.

Mballow explained that the Coalition intends to adopt a voting system that takes into account the electoral strength of political parties, regional representation and civil society participation.

“This will also avoid winner-takes-all disputes while reflecting genuine national support,” he said.

According to him, the Coalition’s approach is aimed at ensuring broad representation in the selection process as opposition parties intensify preparations for 2026 presidential election.