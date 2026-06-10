Gambia’s Information Commission joins African data protection network

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia’s Information Commission has secured full membership in the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA-RAPDP), a move officials say will strengthen the country’s data protection and digital governance framework.

The admission was approved unanimously during the Network’s annual conference and 10th anniversary celebration held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The event was held under the theme: “Regulating Without Hindering Innovation: The Regulation of Innovative Technologies, Challenges, Issues and Perspectives of Protection Authorities in Africa.”

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The Gambian delegation was led by Information Commission Chairperson Neneh Macdouall Gaye, accompanied by Commissioner Babucarr Cham and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Codou Jabang.

The Commission said the membership gives The Gambia full voting rights and direct access to a continental platform dedicated to promoting data privacy, sharing best practices, and harmonising data protection laws across Africa.

Speaking after the admission, Macdouall Gaye described the development as “a transformative leap forward” for The Gambia, noting that participation in the network would enable the country to contribute to regional policy discussions while benefiting from institutional knowledge and cross-border cooperation.

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She added that strong data protection systems are essential for building trust in the digital economy and attracting investment in technology and innovation.

NADPA’s objectives include supporting member states in drafting privacy and data protection laws, establishing supervisory authorities, encouraging cooperation among regulators, and promoting harmonised data protection standards across Africa.

The 2026 Abidjan conference brought together data protection authorities, policymakers, cybersecurity experts and legal practitioners from across the continent to discuss emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, data ethics and cybercrime.

The Information Commission said it remains committed to working with its African counterparts to promote responsible data processing and accountability.