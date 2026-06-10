Marriage counselling: Why many African men are losing control in their marriages

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By Dr Mimi Fatou Ceesay

Across many African societies, marriage is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditional gender roles that once positioned men as social, economic, and educational authorities are being challenged by changes within the household. What some describe as African men “losing control” in marriage is, in reality, the gradual shift from control-based relationships to partnerships built on mutual respect, equality, and emotional intelligence. For generations, many African women remained in unhappy or unhealthy marriages because they lacked financial independence, educational opportunities, legal protections, and social support systems. Divorce often carried severe stigma, and many women were forced to endure emotional distress, disrespect, and even abuse because leaving was not a viable option (Amadiume, 2015).

Today, the landscape is changing rapidly. More African women are obtaining higher education, entering professional careers, owning businesses, and achieving financial independence. Education has empowered women to think critically, advocate for themselves, and make informed decisions about their lives and relationships. As a result, many women no longer feel obligated to remain in marriages that compromise their dignity, mental health, or personal growth (World Bank, 2022).

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Social media has also played a powerful role in this transformation. Women now have access to information, support networks, and conversations about healthy relationships, emotional abuse, narcissistic behaviors, and personal boundaries. Through online communities, many women have learned that suffering in silence is not required to a a good wife. Awareness has dismantled many of the patriarchal narratives that once normalized unequal treatment within marriage (UN Women, 2023). One of the most significant shifts has been the decline of financial power as the primary source of authority in marriage. Historically, many men held substantial influence because they controlled the family’s financial resources. Today, however, increasing numbers of women contribute financially or support themselves independently. Consequently, economic dependency is no longer the foundation upon which many marriages are built.

This reality can be challenging for some men who were raised to believe that financial provision alone entitled them to authority, obedience, or control. Many are now discovering that modern relationships require much more than economic support. Emotional intelligence, communication, empathy, accountability, and mutual respect have become essential components of successful marriages.

Consider the example of Modou and Fatou.

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Modou believed that because he was the primary provider, his wife would tolerate any behavior. Whenever conflicts arose, he would attempt to “humble” Fatou by openly entertaining attention from other women and reminding her that he had options. He assumed she would remain because previous generations of women often had little choice.

Fatou, however, was educated, financially independent, and emotionally aware. She valued her peace of mind more than maintaining appearance. After repeated acts of disrespect, she quietly packed her belongings while Modou was at work and relocated to another city without warning. When Modou returned home, he found an empty house.

For Modou, the shock was not merely that Fatou had left. The shock was realizing that control no longer guaranteed loyalty. Fear no longer guarantees obedience. Financial support no longer guarantees acceptance of disrespect.

This example reflects a broader reality emerging across many communities. Modern African women increasingly prioritize emotional well-being, self-respect, and personal fulfillment. Divorce, once considered unthinkable in many families, is becoming normalized as women refuse to remain in relationships that consistently undermine their mental health and dignity.

Generation Z women, in particular, are approaching relationships differently than previous generations. Many were raised watching their mothers and grandmothers’ struggle. They are more likely to establish boundaries, pursue education, build careers, and leave relationships that do not align with their values. Rather than viewing marriage as a matter of survival, they increasingly view it as a partnership. This shift does not mean that African men are powerless. Rather, it means that traditional forms of control are becoming ineffective. Educated and financially independent women are less responsive to intimidation, manipulation, and dominance-based leadership. What works in modern marriages is respect, not control.

The future of healthy African marriages will depend heavily on healing. Many men and women carry childhood wounds, unresolved trauma, unhealthy relationship models, and cultural beliefs that no longer serve modern partnerships. Healing is necessary if couples are to move beyond power struggles and create relationships rooted in trust and mutual understanding.

More than ever, African men must embrace emotional intelligence, compassion, self-awareness, and respect for their wives. Leadership in marriage should be measured not by control but by the ability to foster emotional safety, stability, and partnership. Likewise, women benefit from relationships where their voices, dreams, and contributions are valued.

The strongest marriages of the future will not be built on dominance and submission. They will be built on mutual respect, shared responsibility, emotional maturity, and genuine love. As African societies continue to evolve, successful couples will be those who learn to grow together rather than compete for power.