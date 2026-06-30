Dakar on the brink: The Faye-Sonko cold war goes hot in parliament 

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Dear Editor,

Today, the Republic of Senegal stops breathing for a moment. In the marble chambers of the National Assembly, power will either be redefined or shattered, and the Constitution itself becomes a weapon. What began as a revolutionary ticket between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and then Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko ended in acrimony on May 22, when Faye sacked Sonko from the premiership. The divorce was ugly, public, and unfinished. This Monday, June 29, 2026, under Sonko’s stewardship as President of the National Assembly, a constitutional amendment goes to the floor. It is not procedure. It is a declaration of war.

What the amendment targets, according to multiple media reports circulating in Dakar, is the architecture of presidential power itself. While the official text has not been published, and this remains our best recollection of what is in the public domain, the proposed reforms are consequential:

– Presidential non-party membership: The President would be barred from holding leadership or membership in any political party while in office.

– Dissolution limits: The President could dissolve the National Assembly only once in a five-year term, ending the threat of repeated snap elections as leverage.

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– Quarterly parliamentary oversight: The Prime Minister would be compelled to report to the National Assembly every quarter, subjecting the executive to routine, televised scrutiny.

– Asset declaration: The President must declare assets upon entering and leaving office, with penalties for non-compliance.

The presidency is vehemently against these reforms. The battle lines are drawn in concrete. If passed, Faye governs with a legislative leash and the Palais loses its monopoly on political momentum. If defeated, Sonko’s speakership takes a direct hit on its first real test of strength. There is no neutral outcome. Only victor and vanquished, and we will know which is which before sundown. The political mortality of these two men is on the ballot today. From this point on, as the feud grows and the fight intensifies, one of them, and the surrogates who swear by their names, will be engulfed in an inferno with devastating, mortal burns. This is no longer politics. It is survival with the Constitution as the knife.

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Let the continent take notes: this is the first true stress test since the May 22 rupture, and it will be conducted in grandiloquent fashion, televised, clause by clause, loyalty by loyalty. The National Assembly is no longer a legislature. It is a coliseum. Sonko holds the gavel, but Faye holds the seal of the Republic. One commands the floor, the other commands the state. Between them lies the constitutional order, and today they will either fortify it or fracture it for advantage.

The battle contours will be drawn in real time. Every vote is a marching order. Every abstention is a defection. Every speech is a shot across the bow for the greater political hostilities yet to come. If Faye blinks, the presidency is hemmed in by design. If Sonko overreaches, he risks recasting parliament as an engine of vendetta and inviting the very executive backlash he once denounced. There is no middle ground left. Only precedent.

This is not a debate. It is a siege with microphones. The young revolution that stormed the Palais in 2024 is now testing whether it can govern itself without devouring its architects. And the world will learn today whether Senegal’s experiment in radical democracy was a blueprint or a bonfire. The amendment is the match. The Assembly is the kindling. History is already holding its breath.

A personal note to the critics and cyber militia who besmirched, chastised, and insulted me when the duo first took the mantle of power in Dakar back in April 2024: my prophecy and these well-crafted, insightful articles have come to a sensational realization. I warned you all that inexperienced youth and demagoguery were no substitute for astute leadership. On that score, who had the last word? One final word, in broad strokes: Don’t mess with Balla Jawara! Hahaha.

Musa Bassadi Jawara