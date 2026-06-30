Rising crime in The Gambia: a national alarm that demands action

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The recent surge in violent and opportunistic crime across The Gambia is not a series of isolated incidents — it is a national alarm. From armed robberies and motorbike snatchings to burglaries and gang-related violence in urban and peri-urban communities, the pattern is clear: citizens feel less safe, commercial activity is disrupted, and public trust in institutions is fraying. Accepting this trend as an unfortunate inevitability would be a profound failure of leadership and civic responsibility.

Crime grows where opportunity, grievance and weak deterrence meet. Our economy has struggled to create enough secure livelihoods, particularly for young people in densely populated suburbs and small towns. Poverty and idleness feed petty and sometimes serious criminality. Add a perception that the criminal justice chain — reporting, investigation, prosecution and sentencing — is slow, under-resourced, or inconsistent, and the calculus for would-be offenders shifts in favour of risk-taking.

Policing alone will not resolve the problem, but it must be central to the response. Citizens need visible, professional and accountable law enforcement that deters crime and reassures communities. That requires better resourcing of the police, targeted training in community policing and investigations, improved response times, and modern forensic and information systems. Importantly, police officers must win and sustain public trust by operating transparently and respecting human rights; legitimacy reduces the hidden space in which criminals operate.

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The justice system must function with speed and integrity. Delays in investigations, weak case preparation and prolonged trials allow criminals to avoid consequences and communities to lose faith. Prosecutors and courts need support to move cases efficiently, while prison and rehabilitation programmes should focus on preventing recidivism. Where corruption or impunity are factors, decisive measures must be taken to hold offenders accountable — regardless of status.

Prevention requires investment in people and places. Municipalities, schools, religious organisations and civil society groups can partner with national authorities to provide youth employment programmes, vocational training, sports and arts initiatives that offer alternatives to crime. Urban planning and public lighting, safer transport systems, and well-maintained public spaces reduce the opportunities for criminal activity. Private sector employers should be engaged to create apprenticeship schemes and local hiring policies that absorb young talent.

Communities must be empowered. Trustworthy neighbourhood watch initiatives, community reporting hotlines, and protection for witnesses encourage cooperation with police. But citizens should not be left to substitute for a functioning state; community action must be matched by effective public services and the rule of law.

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We must also confront the colourless, modern tools of crime. The rise in mobile money fraud, cyber-enabled scams and cross-border trafficking requires technical capacity, regional cooperation and public education. The Gambia’s law enforcement must deepen collaboration with regional partners and international organisations to disrupt criminal networks that operate beyond our borders.

Leadership matters. The president, security ministers, local government leaders and members of parliament must prioritise a comprehensive anti-crime strategy with clear targets, funding and public reporting. Political rhetoric alone is insufficient; citizens will judge performance by results: safer streets, faster case processing and fewer repeat offenders.

Finally, media and civic voices have a responsibility to report accurately and calmly. Sensationalism can stoke fear and vigilantism, while silence or under-reporting leaves communities uninformed. Balanced coverage that highlights causes, responses and success stories helps build an informed public and sustained political will.