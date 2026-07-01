CRS, NDMA roll out D22 million cash aid for flood-hit communities

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By Arret Jatta

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), has launched a D22 million humanitarian intervention to support 1,450 vulnerable households in flood-prone communities in the Lower River Region.

The cash transfer programme, valued at more than USD300,000, was unveiled on June 25 at the Governor’s Office in Mansakonko under the Promoting Resilience and Optimised Tools for Emergency and Community Transformation (PROTECT) project.

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The nine-month initiative will provide each beneficiary household with D14,526 through APS mobile money to help meet urgent needs. It will also improve access to safe water through the construction of six boreholes in selected communities.

NDMA Executive Director Sanna Dahaba said the intervention marks a major step in strengthening disaster risk management and protecting vulnerable communities from climate-related shocks.

He said floods, windstorms, droughts and other hazards continue to threaten livelihoods, with the poorest households bearing the heaviest burden. According to him, the project aligns with the National Disaster Risk Management Plan and the National Development Plan.

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CRS Country Representative Dr Amulai Touray said the initiative reflects the shared commitment of CRS and NDMA to save lives, protect dignity and strengthen community resilience.

He said the project goes beyond cash support by improving early warning systems and helping communities develop action plans for future emergencies.

Dr Touray warned that climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and more severe in The Gambia, placing growing pressure on households and local response systems. He said women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities remain the most affected, stressing the need to close gaps in preparedness, coordination and early warning.

Governor Seedy Lamin Bah of the Lower River Region thanked CRS and NDMA for supporting poverty alleviation efforts, especially in rural communities.