The Republic is sitting on a security time bomb

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The dangerous cost of neglect, political complacency, and chronic underfunding of The Gambia’s security sector

By Mohammed Jallow

A nation does not collapse overnight. It collapses gradually through neglect, complacency, weak institutions, and poor leadership decisions.

The greatest danger to national security is not always terrorism, armed conflict, or foreign aggression. Sometimes, the greatest threat comes from within: from policy negligence, budgetary indifference, and the deliberate failure to prioritise national security.

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The Gambia today is dangerously approaching that line. The warning signs are no longer subtle.

Senior security officials have openly raised alarm over severe funding shortages affecting the operational effectiveness of critical security institutions. This is not a routine institutional complaint. This is not bureaucratic noise. This is an urgent national warning.

The message from our security chiefs is clear: The country’s security architecture is under serious pressure.

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The most troubling question is not whether there is a problem.

The real question is this: Is anyone in authority truly listening?

For years, The Gambia has enjoyed relative peace and stability. That peace, however, should not be mistaken for permanent immunity from instability. Peace without preparedness is fragile. Stability without strategic investment is dangerous.

We live in an increasingly volatile region.

West Africa is experiencing unprecedented security challenges. Violent extremism continues to spread across the Sahel. Organised criminal syndicates are expanding. Drug trafficking networks are growing stronger. Human trafficking remains a serious threat. Cybercrime is accelerating. Border vulnerabilities are becoming more dangerous.

Yet, despite these realities, key security institutions in The Gambia continue to struggle with inadequate resources, weak logistics, obsolete equipment, insufficient operational funding, and growing welfare concerns.

This should alarm every citizen. How can we claim to prioritize national security while our institutions remain under-equipped?

How do we expect our officers to confront modern threats with outdated tools?

How do we expect intelligence officers to anticipate complex threats without adequate surveillance and analytical capacity?

How do we expect police officers to protect communities without sufficient mobility, logistics, and investigative support?

The contradiction is glaring.

We demand maximum results from institutions operating under minimum capacity. That is not strategy. That is recklessness.

The Gambia Police Force remains heavily burdened by operational challenges. Concerns around mobility, investigations, response time, crime intelligence, and forensic capability remain significant. Criminals are evolving rapidly. Law enforcement must evolve faster.

The Gambia Armed Forces cannot be ignored either. While our country may not currently face direct military conflict, national security planning must never be reactive. Strategic preparedness is not built during crisis—it is built before crisis emerges.

The State Intelligence Service carries the enormous responsibility of identifying threats before they materialise.

Intelligence failures can destabilise entire nations. The cost of underfunding intelligence institutions can be catastrophic.

The Gambia Immigration Department faces increasing pressure to secure our borders against illegal migration, trafficking, organized crime, and potential external threats. Border control in the modern era requires advanced technology, strong intelligence systems, and rapid inter-agency coordination.

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency continues to confront one of the most dangerous threats to our future—drug trafficking and substance abuse. The growing penetration of narcotics into communities, especially among young people, should terrify policymakers. We are not simply talking about drugs.

We are talking about the destruction of human capital. We are talking about the erosion of future generations. We are talking about the collapse of families and communities.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services continues to perform under immense constraints. Fire emergencies, disasters, and rescue operations require speed, precision, and operational readiness. Equipment shortages in emergency services are not inconveniences—they are matters of life and death.

The brutal truth is this:

The Gambia’s security institutions are being asked to do more with less.

And that model is unsustainable. President Adama Barrow, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, and the National Assembly must all confront a difficult reality.

Security cannot continue to be treated as a secondary expenditure.

Security is not an optional line item in the national budget.

Security is the foundation upon which governance, investment, business confidence, tourism, and economic growth are built.

Without security, development becomes an illusion.

Without security, investor confidence collapses.

Without security, institutions weaken. Without security, the state itself becomes vulnerable.

This is why budget priorities must be seriously questioned. We must ask uncomfortable but necessary questions.

Why are critical security institutions still under-resourced? Why are frontline officers still struggling with logistical constraints?

Why do repeated warnings continue to emerge without decisive intervention?

Why are we waiting for a national crisis before acting?

Must disaster strike before policymakers wake up? Must insecurity escalate before the urgency becomes real? Must tragedy become the catalyst for reform?

History teaches painful lessons.

Nations rarely collapse because warning signs were absent. They collapse because leaders ignored the warning signs. That is the danger before us.

Complacency. Silence. Delayed action.

The Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Director General of Immigration, the Director General of the State Intelligence Service, the Executive Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Chief Fire Officer must collectively elevate this matter beyond internal memoranda and institutional reporting.

This issue deserves national urgency. The government must act decisively through immediate and strategic interventions. First, a comprehensive security sector funding review must be conducted immediately.

Second, budgetary allocations to frontline institutions must be significantly enhanced.

Third, security modernisation must be accelerated through investment in surveillance, digital intelligence systems, forensic capacity, communication infrastructure, and mobility.

Fourth, officer welfare must become a strategic priority.

No security institution can operate at optimal efficiency when morale is low.

Officers protecting the nation deserve proper support, adequate welfare, professional development, and operational dignity.

Finally, accountability must accompany increased funding.

Every dalasi invested in national security must produce measurable improvements in operational readiness and institutional effectiveness.

This is not merely about increasing budgets. This is about political seriousness. This is about leadership.

This is about whether decision-makers truly understand the gravity of the risks ahead.

The greatest mistake any nation can make is believing that insecurity cannot happen here.

That belief has humbled many nations. The Gambia must not become another cautionary tale. The Republic is sitting on a security time bomb. Ignoring it will not make it disappear. Delaying action will only magnify the risk. The warnings have already been issued. The vulnerabilities are already visible. The threats are already evolving. The question now is simple:

Will leadership act before crisis strikes?

Or will we wait until the price of negligence becomes unbearable? The answer will shape the future of this country.

And history will judge accordingly.