Prisons clarifies contentious pardoned prisoner was convicted of manslaughter, not rape

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By Olimatou Coker

The reported pardoning of an alleged convicted rapist Essa Jarjue by President Adama Barrow has sparked controversy among Gambian activists.

Actvists claimed that Jarjue was accused of raping and killing a woman in Faji Kunda in 2017.

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But a statement from the Prison Services clarified that Jarjue was not convicted of rape, but manslaughter, which it emphasised is a separate and distinct offence under the laws of The Gambia.

“It is therefore inaccurate and misleading to repeatedly describe him as a rapist,” the statement said.

The Prison Services added that there are no official court records or judicial outcome confirming a conviction for rape on Jarjue, and therefore urged the public and media practitioners to accurately reflect the charges and findings of the courts when reporting on criminal cases.

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Additionally, the institution stressed that decisions relating to the prerogative of mercy are governed by the Constitution and established legal processes.

“The Prison Services is responsible for the lawful custody and management of inmates, but does not determine who is granted a presidential pardon,” the statement signed by its PRO, concluded.