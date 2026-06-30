GMC denies delegates boycott congress

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By Omar Bah

The Gambia Moral Congress (GMC)has denied claims that its delegates boycotted the party’s congress in Banjul on Sunday, insisting the narrative is false and politically motivated.

Reacting to the reported boycott, GMC leader Mai Fatty said: “Not true, totally false. Not a single boycott. No issues, no hiccups. All went well.”

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He added that perhaps Sunday’s congress was one of “our most successful congresses, being a non-elective one”.

“I reject and deny that as total fabrication. No one in GMC is aware of such, none in the National Executive or any elected official.”

The former interior minister also reaffirms the party’s support for President Adama Barrow, with a pledge to deliver at least 100,000 votes in the December 5 presidential election.

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He declared that the ruling camp is now focused on securing a landslide victory.

Fatty made the pledge during a meeting at State House, where he reaffirmed his party’s commitment to Barrow’s re-election bid.

“Mr President Barrow, I can promise and commit that GMC will bring nothing less than 100,000 votes,” Fatty said.

He expressed confidence that the President’s victory was already assured and said the coalition’s objective was to widen the margin at the polls.

“Victory is already available. What we are seeking is a wider margin. Everybody here is a foot soldier and I am going to lead them,” he added.

The meeting underscored the growing alliance between the NPP and GMC as political parties intensify campaigning ahead of the December presidential election, with both leaders expressing confidence that their partnership will deliver another electoral victory.