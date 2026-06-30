Justice Jaiteh laments rise in knife crime as he passes death sentence on Ghana Town murderer

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul has convicted and sentenced to death one Ismaila Janneh for the murder of Alieu Jallow, whom he stabbed to death during a confrontation at Brufut Ghana Town.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh said the prosecution proved the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt, establishing that Janneh unlawfully caused Jallow’s death by stabbing him with a knife on December 27, 2023.

- Advertisement -

He reported that the prosecution called five witnesses, including an eyewitness and a consultant pathologist, to establish its case. “The court accepted the testimony of eyewitness Babucarr Manneh, who said Janneh confronted the deceased, insulted him and later stabbed him during an altercation whereupon, he the witness, immediately alerted the police,” the judge said.

According to him, medical evidence presented by consultant pathologist Dr Ousman Leigh confirmed that Jallow died from massive internal bleeding caused by a deep stab wound that penetrated his right lung. Justice Jaiteh ruled that the medical findings corroborated the eyewitness account and rejected the defence’s argument that the deceased died after accidentally falling during the confrontation.

The court also dismissed the claim of self-defence, holding that even if the deceased had struck Janneh with a stick, responding with a stab wound to a vital part of the body amounted to excessive and unlawful force.

- Advertisement -

Justice Jaiteh further ruled that the absence of the knife used in the attack did not weaken the prosecution’s case, given the consistent eyewitness and medical evidence.

In passing sentence, the judge noted that the offence was committed before the enactment of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025, making the Criminal Code applicable. Under Section 188 of the Criminal Code, a person convicted of murder must be sentenced to death.

“Pursuant to section 28 of the Criminal Code, the Minister shall issue instructions as to the manner in which this sentence shall be carried out,” he added.

Rise in knife crime

The judge used the occasion to warn against the growing menace of knife crime and youth violence, describing the case as “a painful reminder” of the dangers of anger, revenge and the reckless use of deadly weapons.

He urged young people to resolve disputes peacefully, saying no disagreement over a phone, money, pride or insults was worth taking a human life.

Justice Jaiteh also appealled to parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities to instill discipline, patience and respect for life in young people, stressing that the courts would not condone knife crime or street violence