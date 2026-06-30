Barrow downplays opposition coalition building

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By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has brushed aside reports of an emerging opposition alliance aimed at unseating him, declaring that no coalition would prevent him from securing another term in office.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) at State House, Barrow said he had been informed that as many as 21 political parties and groups were engaged in discussions to form an alliance against his re-election bid, but expressed confidence that the coalition would fail.

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“I heard that 21 parties are in talks to remove me. But I will beat them massively,” he declared.

The president urged parties allied to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) to remain united, insisting they should see themselves as one political family rather than separate organisations.

“You are all one. All those in this alliance are one. Do not see yourselves in isolation,” the President told supporters.

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He also urged members of the alliance to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls, saying victory would depend on sustained political engagement across the country.

“I ask you all to go into politics,” he said.

Barrow argued that the numerical strength of his alliance far outweighed that of his opponents.

“From now to the next 100 years, our alliance has more people than them. Don’t let them get to the State House,” he said.

Taking a swipe at his political rivals, the president questioned their understanding of agriculture, suggesting they lacked the practical knowledge needed to govern the country.

“If they could identify crops from weeds, then I will talk to them,” Barrow said.

He also reflected on the political struggle that brought him to power in 2016, saying those now seeking to remove him would find the task much more difficult.

“The fight we had in 2016, they said they wanted to remove President Barrow from power. That will not be easy,” he added.