Friday, April 4, 2025
Gambia News

US imposes 10% reciprocal tariffs on Gambian goods

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff on goods from The Gambia to the United States.

During Wednesday’s press conference at the White House, President Trump announced that 180 countries will be subject to at least a 10 per cent tariff going forward, while dozens of countries that the administration identified as having high barriers on US goods will be subject to higher “reciprocal” rates.

A previous exemption for short-term goods is also being closed.

According to the US government, The Gambia like Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Mali imposes a 10% charge on US goods and now goods from these countries to the US will be subject to an equivalent 10% reciprocal tariffs.

However, the US has imposed double punitive tariffs certain African countries like Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Libya, Algeria, and Chad.

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, US total goods trade with The Gambia was US$82.5 million in 2024 with the US exporting US$80.6 million, and The Gambia exporting US$2 million. This indicates that the US has a US$78.6 million goods trade surplus with The Gambia last year.

