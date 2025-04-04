GAMBIAN MP WRITES TO TRUMP TO LIFT USAID SUSPENSION

- Advertisement -

A Gambian parliamentarian has written to the president of the United States to lift the suspension of USAID funding in The Gambia saying it threatens to reverse hard-won gains in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In the letter, Lower Fulladu West National Assembly Member Gibbi Mballow stated: “I write to you in my capacity as a Member of the National Assembly of The Gambia, representing the people of Lower Fulladu West, and as a strong advocate for the enduring partnership between The Gambia and the United States, to respectfully request that your good office reconsider the recent executive order halting USAID funding to The Gambia.

“I want to recognise that the longstanding partnership between our two countries, characterised by the generous support of USAID, has been a cornerstone of our nation’s progress. This vital assistance has directly contributed to tangible improvements in the lives of countless Gambians, particularly those residing in our most vulnerable communities.

“However, the recent executive order, which suspends USAID funding to The Gambia, presents a significant setback to our ongoing development efforts. The impact of this decision extends far beyond budgetary considerations, threatening to reverse hard-won gains in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These initiatives, sustained by USAID, have not only empowered communities but have also fostered a sense of hope and resilience among our citizens.

“The abrupt cessation of this support jeopardises the continued success of these vital programmes, potentially undermining years of collaborative effort. Furthermore, it risks destabilising the progress made in strengthening democratic governance and human rights, areas where The Gambia has made significant strides.

“In light of the profound implications of this decision, I implore you, Your Excellency, to reconsider the suspension of USAID funding to The Gambia. I respectfully request an opportunity to meet with you or a designated representative to discuss the specific impacts of this decision and to explore avenues for restoring this crucial partnership.”