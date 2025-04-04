Rawda VP calls for reconciliation

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Momodou Lamin Yaffa, the first vice president of the Rawdatul Majaalis faction headed by Sheriff Nano Hydara, has appealed to the faction led by Alhaji Bamin Jaiteh, to put their differences aside, and reunite as brothers in Islam.

Yaffa made the reconciliation call on Thursday evening during a fast-breaking gathering organised by Sheriff Nano at his Brufut residence.

Last year, a leadership crisis erupted within the Rawdatul Majaalis with the Jaiteh faction declaring it had replaced the Hydara leadership.

Speaking to The Standard, Yaffa expostulated: “It’s unfortunate because such a thing should not have occurred among us. We definitely regretted it. But we are working hard to ensure that we reconcile with our brothers.

“Therefore, I seize this opportunity to make an appeal to Bamin Jaiteh, the leader of the other faction for reconciliation. Let them put aside everything that has happened in the past, and we come together as brothers.”

Mr Yaffa further disclosed that as brothers in faith, there shouldn’t be rancour and enmity between them, and therefore called for an end to the animosity and public spat.

“After all, at the end of the day, there would be no winner. I pray to Allah that as Muslims the light of reconciliation will guide us to come together and reconcile. On our part, we are ready,” he said.

Rawda, which has a chequered history with Gambia Supreme Islamic Council was established in 2017 to safeguard and defend the cause of traditionalist Gambian Islam.