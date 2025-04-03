BANJUL-AFRICELL MARATHON HERE AGAIN Global runners to converge in Banjul on April 27

- Advertisement -

The date has been set for the Gambia’s only international marathon held annually since six years ago. Organised by the United Front, the Africell- Banjul marathon would be staged on Sunday April 27.

Hundreds of runners from home and abroad will compete in the 42 kilometers, a half marathon, 10 KM and 5 KM, male and female categories.

Para-athletes too will take part in a 4 kilo-meter race while ordinary run enthusiasts will do a walk for health race.

The biggest attraction though remains the 42 kilometers where men and women from far and wide will contest for the U$D5000 cash prize. Last year, the Kenyan duo of Dennis Kibiwott and Jane Rotich won the male and female races respectfully .

The organisers announced yesterday that the registration has started and will go on until April 20.

Gambian runners can register online or in persons at Africell outlets, www.Banjulmarathon.gm