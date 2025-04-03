spot_img
Sports

BANJUL-AFRICELL MARATHON HERE AGAIN Global runners to converge in Banjul on April 27

The date has been set for the Gambia’s only international marathon held annually since six years ago. Organised by the United Front, the Africell- Banjul marathon would be staged on Sunday April 27.

Hundreds of runners from home and abroad will compete in the 42 kilometers, a half marathon, 10 KM and 5 KM, male and female categories.

Para-athletes too will take part in a 4 kilo-meter race while ordinary run enthusiasts will do a walk for health race.

The biggest attraction though remains the 42 kilometers where men and women from far and wide will contest for the U$D5000 cash prize. Last year, the Kenyan duo of Dennis Kibiwott and Jane Rotich won the male and female races respectfully .

The organisers announced yesterday that the registration has started and will go on until April 20.

Gambian runners can register online or in persons at Africell outlets, www.Banjulmarathon.gm

