CAF U-17 GAMBIA TAKES ON SOMALIA TODAY

The head coach of Somalia’s U-17 team Mohamed Abdulkhadir Sheikhdon has promised that his team will continue fighting on in the remaining matches at the on-going Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Somalia suffered a 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in their opening Group C match played at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium, El Jadida in Morocco on Tuesday night as Gambia too lost to champions Senegal . But Sheikhdon has made it clear that most of his players were not used to the big stage in the opening match, but will re-group and improve in the next matches.

“We are determined to keep fighting in the remaining two Group matches because we know what we should do to be able to progress in the competition,” added the Somali coach.

Somalia will next face The Gambia today April 4th in their second Group C match..

In Group A, the other teams from the Cecafa Zone Uganda and Tanzania have all suffered defeats. Uganda Cubs suffered a 5-0 loss to host Morocco, while Tanzania lost 4-1 to Zambia.

The top 10 teams at the U-17 Afcon will, on April 19th, qualify for the 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar as the Caf representatives.