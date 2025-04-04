Staying on the path of rectitude after ramadhan

- Advertisement -

‘Making the Spirit of Ramadan Everlasting’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that Allah the Almighty enabled us to experience this Ramadan, and today is the final Friday of this Ramadan.

Maintaining Our Efforts Throughout the Year

His Holiness(aba) said that it is a favour of God that He enabled many to offer worship during Ramadan and also fast. However, we should also remember that simply fasting during Ramadan or worshipping only in Ramadan does not achieve our ultimate purpose. Rather, God has guided us that we must become His servants who always worship Him and seek to fulfil the rights owed to Him. Thus, those who are able to fast and offer worship during Ramadan must also endeavour to maintain these virtues throughout the year. It is only in doing so that we can fulfil the purpose of our creation as told to us by God.

His Holiness(aba) said that by pledging allegiance to the Ardent Devotee (the Promised Messiah(as)) of the Holy Prophet(sa), we have vowed to maintain these virtues in our lives, and so we should strive to fulfil this pledge. In the remaining days of Ramadan, we should pray that we may maintain the virtues adopted during Ramadan throughout our lives. The Holy Prophet(sa) once said that a believer is one who anticipates one prayer to the next, one Friday to the next, one Ramadan to the next. In other words, one waits for these opportunities to offer worship and enact virtues which God has instructed, serving as expiation for our faults and sins. Here, along with Ramadan, prayers and Fridays are also mentioned, showing their importance. Indeed, all Fridays are blessed, not just the last Friday of Ramadan.

His Holiness(aba) said that in this era, God sent the Promised Messiah, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as), and we are fortunate to have accepted him. He provided much guidance to his followers about how to become true Muslims, true servants of God and how to truly become those who are from the Ummah (people) of the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that simply pledging allegiance to him is not enough. If a follower does not reflect the same characteristics and teachings of his leader, then his following that leader serves him no benefit. Similarly, a patient can only benefit from the medicines prescribed by a doctor if he uses the medicines. Thus, the Promised Messiah(as) said that if one were to act upon the guidance imparted by the Promised Messiah(as) in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Prophet(sa), then one can truly benefit from having pledged allegiance. It is stated in the Holy Qur’an:

‘Verily, he truly prospers who purifies himself.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 87:15)

Remaining Patient and Steadfast

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that there are many who are steeped in vices such as fornication, stealing, etc., yet they claim to be from among the Ummah of the Holy Prophet(sa). But do they hold the right to say this? Of course not. Rather, only those can truly be considered his people if they act in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet(sa). Hence, we must remember to always act in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that entering into this Community means one will certainly bear hardships, but then how else could one obtain blessings? The Holy Prophet(sa) endured great and unimaginable difficulties for 13 years in Makakh. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) remained patient through it all, and what was the result? Ultimately, his enemy was defeated. Even now, there are those who oppose this Community; however, God has promised to bestow success to this Community. When this Community flourishes, then they will become silenced. In the meantime, God tests us to see our level of patience and to see whether we increase in our bond with God. His Holiness(aba) said that this cannot remain limited to Ramadan; rather, it must be reflected throughout our lives. If we do so, then God will save us from our enemies.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that patience is also a form of worship. Those who remain patient will receive countless blessings and favours from God. This is a promise from God not made for anything else in this manner. When one remains patient in the face of difficulties and turns to God, then they will reap the blessings. Certainly, our Community faces many difficulties; however, through it all, we must remain patient. It cannot be that we have only prayed during Ramadan. Rather, if we maintain the prayers and virtues we adopted in Ramadan, then we will be the recipients of blessings. It is then that we will achieve success and no one will be able to stop the progress of the Community.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the companions also faced many difficulties. They would often not have much to eat. But it must be remembered that no good can befall a person until and unless God wills it so. When one adopts virtues, then the doors of God’s favorus open up. However, if God does not decree for favours to befall a person, then no matter how hard people may try, they cannot render benefit. It all lies in the hands of God. It is stated in the Holy Qur’an:

‘And he who fears Allah – He will make for him a way out. And will provide for him from where he expects not.’ (The Holy Qur’an 65:3-4)

His Holiness(aba) said that if we wish to be successful and take benefit from Ramadan, then we must remember these things.

Fulfilling the Rights of One Another & Adopting True Righteousness

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who also spoke about the rights owed to God’s creation. He said that God will love us as much as we show love to one another. Ramadan is also an opportunity to focus on exhibiting good moral conduct, something that we must then extend to the rest of our lives. When we do so, then God’s blessings will rain down upon us.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that, especially in this era, we must focus on adopting righteousness. Everywhere we turn in the world, there are temptations for vice, especially with the rise in media. However, everyone should consider the degree to which they abstain from such vices. We must consider whether we are too engulfed in the world, to the extent that we are not offering prayers, not fulfilling the rights of others while giving precedence to our own. While we pray in Ramadan for God to fulfil our needs, we must also fulfil those things which God has instructed us to fulfil, such as the rights owed to our fellow beings. How can it be that God will extend His support to those who are unkind to others, in fact, engage in defaming each other, lodging false charges against one another and doing everything possible to put each other down? In the presence of true righteousness, such things are impossible to transpire.

His Holiness(aba) said that Satan incites all people, however this serves as a test for true righteousness. Those who succumb to Satan’s incitements have yet to fully develop righteousness and come under the protection of God. Satan will lead a person to think that they have become very righteous when in fact they have not and there is yet much work to be done. However, in their haughtiness, they may think they have achieved all they need to. The reality is that those who are truly righteous understand that any and every ability comes from God, and thus, they tread very carefully. When God grants one true strength and ability,

then one is also granted the ability to pray and is thus able to truly safeguard against Satan. So long as filth remains within a person, Satan loves that person. Therefore, in order to purify one’s self, prayers are essential, a habit which we develop further during Ramadan. When a person adopts true worship, they come under the protection of God. True righteousness is not simply abstaining from vices, rather it is to abstain from evil while also adopting virtue.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that those who adopt righteousness are the ones who become friends of God, or God becomes their Protector. As it is stated in the Holy Qur’an:

‘And He protects the righteous.’ (The Holy Qur’an 7:197)

It is also mentioned in a narration of the Holy Prophet(sa) that for such righteous people, God becomes their hands which they use, their eyes with which they see, their ears with which they hear, their feet with which they walk. It is also mentioned in a narration that when someone comes after a friend of God, then God springs into action, just like a lioness when her cub is snatched away from her. When one moves towards God, God moves toward them. The enemies of the Holy Prophet(sa) tried everything they could, but none of their efforts worked. Thus, one must maintain in their hearts true love for God, which can be achieved by none other than prayer. Hence, the habit of prayers adopted during Ramadan must become a permanent part of life in order to truly reap the blessings of God.

His Holiness(aba) said that other worldly rulers are subject to the wealth of this world and remain worried about losing their wealth. These days in the Western world, we see how those who thought themselves to be untouchable due to their wealth are now losing their wealth at a rapid rate. However, God’s wealth always remains plentiful. For one to partake of it, they need only certainty; the certainty that God possesses all power and that His wealth is everlasting. With this certainty, one beseeches God, as a result of which God bestows of His treasures.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah’s(as) advent was to show that God is Living and the second purpose was to unite man with God. God has granted what He promised, now it is our duty to be grateful to Him and to worship Him while increasing in our faith, so that we may attain the blessings of God and achieve the purpose of having pledged allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as). If one does not adopt a passion to develop virtue and to worship God, then there is no purpose in pledging allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as). Our deeds are like wings – without good deeds, we cannot soar to the heights of spiritual progress and nearness to God. Thus, one must think, plan and strive to adopt virtuous deeds in order to draw nearer to God and establish a true bond with Him.

Increasing in Our Love for God

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that love for God denotes loving Him more than any other worldly relationship. It is stated in the Holy Qur’an:

‘…Celebrate the praises of Allah as you celebrated the praises of your fathers, or even more than that.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:201)

God did not say to call him the father so that there may not be confusion like that developed among the Christians. Rather, in order to dispel any sort of confusion, God elucidates, ‘or even greater than that.’ It must be remembered that mere words are not enough. One does not taste sweetness simply by mentioning it. If one claims friendship but is not there in times of need. Similarly, to simply claim love for God means nothing, whereas more than anything, it demands action. This does not mean that words mean nothing at all; it simply means that words must be accompanied by action. Having accepted the Promised Messiah(as), every Ahmadi must strive to raise the flag of God’s oneness in the world. These efforts should not be limited to Ramadan, but must persist throughout the year, in doing which we will attain our true purpose and the purpose of our pledge of allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as).

His Holiness(aba) said that we must always strive to bring about a positive change within ourselves and to develop the habits established in Ramadan to make them lasting parts of our lives. In light of the conditions of the world, in order to save ourselves, our future generations, the world at large, and to spread the message of the Holy Prophet(sa) and the unity of God to the world, we must establish a positive change within ourselves. Our actions should be such that we become the constant recipients of God’s favours.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may we truly understand how to keep our prayers alive, how to establish a connection with God, how to establish righteousness, how to establish high morals, how to establish the Unity of God in the world, how to save the world from destruction, how to save ourselves from the onslaughts and destruction of the world. When we develop this understanding, we will be those who do justice to pledging allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as). May Allah enable us to fulfil this pledge and may this Ramadan be a source of blessings for us. May Allah bestow His mercy and blessings upon us. May we continue to worship God throughout the year and fulfil the rights of His creation.