Gambian referee selected for African youth championship

- Advertisement -

Top Gambian referee, Abdallah L. Jammeh has been yet again given an international assignment.

This time, he’s set to officiate at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after he’s been selected by the Confederation of African Football to referee at the competition to be hosted by Egypt from the 27th April to 18th May.

Abdallah has been a shining light in the Gambian refereeing circle and he’s been a Fifa badge holder for a while now. And his dedication and hard work has been yet again rewarded with another major international tournament about to be under his belt.

- Advertisement -

A statement from the GFF said the success of the referee and others in The Gambia is as a result of the deliberate policies put in place by The Gambia Football Federation to develop all spheres of our national game.