Stakeholders validate 2024 TVET graduate tracer Study report

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST) organised a validation workshop on Wednesday for the recently released Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Graduate Tracer Study Report 2024. This study, funded by the World Bank through its Central Project Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA), aims to provide an evidence-based evaluation of the outcomes of TVET programmes in The Gambia, contributing to the overall improvement of the TVET sector.

The workshop, held at SDKJ-ICC, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from government agencies, development partners, educational institutions, private sector employers, and TVET graduates. Participants engaged in discussions regarding the study’s findings and provided feedback to enhance policy decisions aimed at improving the quality and relevance of TVET programmes in the country.

The findings and recommendations presented in the report will contribute to shaping future policies and programmes that align with the needs of TVET graduates and the broader labour market.

Prof Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, delivered a compelling opening remarks that underscored the essential role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in equipping Gambian youth with the practical skills that the labour market demands.

“This study is not merely a report; it stands as a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to establishing a skills-driven economy where every young Gambian has guaranteed access to quality training, meaningful employment, and sustainable livelihoods,” declared the minister.

He asserted that the findings from the tracer study will directly inform policy reforms aimed at closing the skills gap and significantly enhancing employment opportunities for TVET graduates. The minister emphasised the imperative for all participants to reaffirm their collective responsibility to ensure that TVET serves as a powerful instrument for national development.

Jacob Sanwidi from the Africa Label Group unequivocally applauded The Gambia’s strides in strengthening technical and vocational education, highlighting that investment in skills development is a critical driver of economic growth and poverty reduction. He stated that this study rigorously examines key indicators such as employment status, skill alignment, and the socio-economic impacts on graduates from 2018 to 2024.

“By pinpointing the strengths and challenges within the current system, our report delivers actionable insights that will inform policy-making, enhance programme delivery, and ensure better alignment between TVET education and the needs of the labour market,” he asserted.

The validation workshop concluded with a series of decisive recommendations, including the necessity for improved collaboration between training institutions and industries, enhanced career guidance services for students, and expanded funding opportunities for TVET graduates looking to establish their businesses.

These insights will drive ongoing efforts to refine the national TVET strategy and ensure that graduates are thoroughly prepared to make significant contributions to The Gambia’s socio-economic development.