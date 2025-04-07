Wuli Band embarks on first-ever European Tour

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In an attempt to expand Gambia’s cultural influence, Jali Hammay Saho and Wuli Band’s Yusupha Suso recently represented the West African country at London’s Wigmore Hall during the African Classical Music Festival. Established in 1901, this was the venue’s first-ever event dedicated to African classical music, featuring the kora and balafon.

Muhamadou Saho, stage named ‘Jali Hammay,’ the lead singer of Wuli Band, marked on his first experience in Europe with performances in London. The memorable event attracted a diverse crowd, and the duo also performed at the Lion’s Den in Manchester, along with several other events.

During their month-long tour in the UK, Jali Hammay and Yusupha Suso visited some Gambians living in the UK, who are keen followers of the Jali Sumungo programme on GRTS.

They paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Dr. Fatou Bensouda, the High Commissioner of The Gambia to the UK, and Deputy Head of Mission Mr Suntou Touray, who warmly welcomed the renowned kora players at the Gambian Embassy in London.

Shortly after returning to The Gambia, Jali Hammay Saho discussed the challenges Gambian musicians face in obtaining visas to perform in the UK. He called on the High Commissioner to support these visa applications, emphasising the importance of their recent three-week tour, which he considered a significant success for Gambian traditional music.

In their discussions, Her Excellency Dr. Fatou Bensouda assured Gambian musicians of her commitment to supporting their musical endeavours, expressing appreciation for their visit.

In February, prior to traveling to the UK, Jali Hammay Saho and Wuli Band launched their second double album, featuring members of the visually impaired school GOVI.