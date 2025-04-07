AAITG launches training to elevate youth participation in governance

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

In a decisive effort to empower marginalised youth in The Gambia, ActionAid International- The Gambia (AAITG) recently concluded a formidable three-day training pro-gramme for journalists and social media influencers, aimed at amplifying advocacy for young voices in civic governance.

This initiative, funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UNPBF), is part of the “Empowering Marginalised Young People for Inclusion in Civic Space and Local Infrastructure for Peace (YPI)” project. The training, which commenced on Tuesday, March 25, at Jarra Soma in Mansa Konko Area Council Lodge, is designed to equip participants with the vital skills necessary to advocate effectively for increased youth participation in governance and decision-making.

During the opening event, Amadou W Jallow, Communications Coordinator of AAITG, emphasised the indispensable role of young people in shaping a sustainable future.

“Youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are the driving force of today. This initiative strongly aligns with AAITG’s broader strategic commitment to include marginalised groups, especially the youth, in critical dialogues and decision-making processes that impact their future.

Jallow emphasised that sustainable development is only possible when all citizens, particularly the youth, are actively involved in decision-making. Hon. Landing B. Sanneh, Chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the council’s commitment to collaborating with ActionAid and other stakeholders to promote youth engagement in civic spaces. He underscored the importance of enhancing youth capacity and investing in their development, especially given the challenges posed by rural-urban migration.

Fatou Jeng, Knowledge Management and Communication Associate of the UN Peacebuilding Fund, revealed that The Gambia has received $40 million in funding aimed at bridging capacity gaps since 2017. “This programme is crucial for providing journalists and bloggers with the opportunity to share valuable information that serves the best interests of youth,” she stated.

The training aims to deepen participants’ understanding of youth participation in civic spaces, teach ethical and impactful reporting techniques, and explore best practices for amplifying youth voices in the media. Jeng urged journalists and bloggers to collaborate and make a difference in promoting youth involvement in governance.

As the Gambia navigates its future, the collaboration between ActionAid, civil society, and local governments is set to create an enabling environment for youth leadership, positioning young people as essential catalysts for transformative change in the nation’s governance landscape. This initiative seeks not only to empower young voices but also to foster a culture of peace, inclusion, and resilience within Gambian communities.