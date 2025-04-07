WCR Governor lays foundation for D20M project

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Governor of the West Coast Region, Ousman Bojang, recently presided over the laying of the foundation stone for a substantial multifaceted hospital valued at over D20 million in Omorto Village, Kombo East District. This ambitious initiative, dubbed Bantaba 2025/2028, is funded by Superant Frontieres,a Spanish NGO in partnership with Help Them in Gambia and aims to support 32 villages across Kombo East and Tamba Kunda in the Casamance region of Senegal.

Governor Bojang expressed his strong commitment to advancing healthcare access in rural areas, asserting that the completion of this project will significantly bridge the healthcare gap, especially for residents far from hospitals or clinics, enabling timely medical attention. “While I recognise that land issues are prevalent in the region, I urge Alkalos to proactively reserve land for transformative developments like this,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Pa Sainey Badjie, Ambassador at Large and Chairman of Help Them in Gambia, declared his resolute aim to bring substantial development not only to Omorto but to the entire country. He emphasised that this healthcare facility will guarantee access to essential services for individuals in remote areas, including vaccinations, maternal and child health services, and disease screenings. He highlighted the facility’s role as a training ground for healthcare professionals, particularly community health workers critical for reaching remote populations. “In recent years, Superant Frontieres has significantly supported this initiative by providing three ambulances for hospitals in the Gambia, specifically for EFSTH, Essau, and Baja Kunda village,” he added.

Ambassador Badjie also noted the meaningful developments he has facilitated in Omorto, including the construction of a fully functional nursery school and staff quarters now expanded to include a primary school, along with establishing a community women’s garden.

David Mora Barri, project manager at Superant Frontieres, is grateful to the villagers for their warm welcome, emphasising that this two-year project is set to enhance community capabilities.

- Advertisement -

“This building is designed to accommodate volunteers who will come to share their expertise and train hospital staff as well as the entire community, including doctors, nurses, midwives, teachers, and technical staff from various fields. It will create a lasting link between our organisation and the people of The Gambia.”

Chief Bakary Sanyang of Kombo East emphasised the urgent necessity of this health facility for rural communities, noting its crucial role in improving healthcare access where resources are limited.

“This facility will serve as a vital first point of contact for essential services and will significantly promote community health and well-being.”

Ousman Bah, Councillor of Giboro Ward, supported the initiative, declaring that constructing the health post in a strategic area is a welcome and transformative development for rural communities.

“I am convinced that the construction of this health structure will profoundly enhance the lives of our people.”

On behalf of the women of Omorto village, women’s leader Habi Badjie expressed heartfelt gratitude to the NGO and Help Them In Gambia for their foresight. “Women in our community have long struggled to access healthcare during childbirth due to the absence of suitable medical facilities. The establishment of this multifaceted hospital will undoubtedly alleviate this burden, particularly for women.”