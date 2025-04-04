Court remands man who admitted killing mother 

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 31-year-old man accused of killing his mother in Old Yundum was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Penda Sowe of the Brusubi court and remanded.

The charge sheet stated that last Sunday, Kemo Manneh killed his mother Elizabeth Sanka at Old Yundum by hitting her with a wooden stick on her forehead.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, but the police prosecutors led by Inspector KY Manneh Sergeant Alieu Faye applied for the matter to be transferred to the high court since the magistrate’s court lacks the jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

Citing Section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Legal Notice No. 3 of 2009, Inspector Manneh urged the court to order for the remanding of the accused at the Mile 2 Central Prison pending his appearance before a judge at the high court in Banjul. The court granted the request.