The desirability of the Gambian Diaspora’s right to vote versus the lack of structural frameworks:

- Advertisement -

By Mai Ahmed Fatty

The Gambia’s 1997 Constitution enshrines the right to vote as a fundamental democratic principle, but there remains a significant debate over whether Gambian citizens in the diaspora should be granted the constitutional right to participate in elections. While there is no doubt that allowing Gambian citizens abroad to vote would be a step towards enhancing democracy, political inclusion, and national cohesion, the question arises: can this right be operationalised in practice for 2026 elections cycle?

In this opinion piece, I explore both the desirability of the diaspora’s voting rights and the significant challenges that The Gambia faces in implementing this right effectively before the next election in 2026. Ultimately, I suggest key interventions and strategies that could pave the way for a more inclusive and practical electoral system for Gambians abroad.

- Advertisement -

The desirability of Diaspora voting rights

Gambians living abroad, often in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, contribute significantly to the nation’s development through remittances, investment, and knowledge transfer. These citizens are as deeply invested in the well-being and future of our country as those who reside within its borders. Therefore, extending the right to vote to the diaspora is not just a symbolic gesture but a recognition of their contributions to the nation’s growth and a step toward true political inclusivity.

In recent years, there has been a growing call for Gambians in the diaspora to be included in the electoral process, especially as they represent a sizable portion of the population. This right could empower the diaspora to have a voice in decisions that affect our country, from governance and foreign policy to economic growth.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, allowing the diaspora to vote would strengthen the country’s democratic fabric, reinforcing a sense of national unity among all Gambians, regardless of where they live.

The constitutional right to vote for the diaspora reflects broader trends of global democratic practices, where many countries—such as Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria—allow their citizens abroad to vote in national elections. Such actions are often viewed as affirming the global citizenship of citizens who maintain ties to their home countries. For The Gambia, this could serve as an important step towards not only democratic consolidation but also modernising our electoral system to be more in tune with the realities of global migration.

Challenges in operationalising diaspora voting rights before 2026: Despite the desirability of the right, there are significant structural challenges that may prevent the Gambian diaspora from voting in 2026 elections. These challenges, in my opinion, may be categorised into three broad areas: policy, funding, and statutory frameworks.

1. Policy Framework: While the Gambia’s Constitution theoretically grants citizens the right to vote, there is currently no policy or concrete legal framework that outlines the process for diaspora participation in national elections. Since independence, no government has formally addressed the issue, and there has been no decisive national discussion on how to practically incorporate the diaspora vote into the electoral system. This failure cannot and must not be unfairly appropriated to the Barrow government. The historic lack of political will by past governments and policy direction has resulted in a policy vacuum inherited by the Barrow government that prevents progress, which is now being seriously considered by the Barrow administration.

2. Funding and Resources: Organising elections for citizens within the country is already a monumental task. Extending that process to Gambians living abroad would require substantial financial resources. This may involve establishing voting mechanisms, such as embassies, diaspora registration systems, and possibly remote voting platforms, all of which would require considerable investment in infrastructure, logistics, and staff.

The Government of The Gambia has limited resources, and the current budget allocations for electoral activities are insufficient to cover such an extensive programme. Without an adequate funding mechanism, implementing the diaspora vote would remain a challenge.

3. Statutory Framework: To enable diaspora voting, in my view, it is imperative to establish detailed statutory legal framework that governs voter eligibility, registration, voting methods, and the role of elections observers in the process. A system would need to be crafted to ensure that diaspora voting is not only possible but is conducted in a manner that upholds the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections. This framework would also have to address issues such as voter fraud prevention, voter registration systems, and ballot security. The absence of these frameworks makes it difficult to even begin considering how the diaspora vote could be safely integrated into the electoral process before next year’s elections.

Necessary interventions to operationalise diaspora voting rights: Given the current structural limitations, what can be done to operationalise the constitutional right of the Gambian diaspora to vote? The following interventions are proposed to bridge the gap between constitutional aspirations and practical reality:

1. Develop a clear policy and legal framework

The Gambia Government may initiate the process of drafting new or amending existing legislation that governs diaspora participation in elections for post 2016 electoral cycles. This should involve consultations with the diaspora community to understand their concerns and preferences. Key issues to address would include eligibility, registration processes, voting methods, and the protection of voting rights. A committee may be established to oversee the development of this framework, drawing inspiration from countries like Senegal, Ghana and Kenya, which have successfully incorporated the diaspora vote into their electoral systems.

2. Secure adequate funding and resources: To support the logistics of diaspora voting, The Gambia may consider forming public-private partnerships with international organisations, diaspora groups, and other stakeholders to fund this initiative. It is crucial to make the process cost-effective, utilising technology to minimise physical infrastructure requirements (e.g., online voter registration and electronic voting). The Government may also explore external donor funding to support the initial stages of this project, such as voter education campaigns and the development of voting systems.

3. Leverage Technology for Voting Accessibility: Technology may play a pivotal role in making diaspora voting possible. The Gambia may invest in digital voting platforms that allow Gambians abroad to vote securely through the internet, using secure biometric identification or e-voting systems. Technology-based solutions would also help address the challenge of geographical dispersion among the diaspora. However, in doing so, it is vital that the technology used is accessible to a wide range of digital literacy levels and that it addresses the digital divide that exists in certain parts of the diaspora.

4. Establish a comprehensive voter education campaign: A major component of implementing diaspora voting is ensuring that Gambian citizens abroad are well-informed about the process. The Government, through embassies and consulates, may roll out comprehensive voter education campaigns, emphasising the rights of citizens and explaining how to register and vote. This will also require translating educational materials into multiple languages of host countries, as the diaspora population is diverse and multicultural.

5. Strengthen institutional capacity: The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) needs to strengthen its institutional capacity to handle the complexities of diaspora voting. This could involve training specialised staff, developing new voter registration systems, and establishing offices within Gambian embassies and consulates that are dedicated to managing the electoral processes for the diaspora.

Redressing existing challenges

To redress the existing challenges, it is important to adopt a gradual approach. The first step could be to pilot diaspora voting in specific countries with large Gambian populations, such as the United States or the UK where there is existing infrastructure and a high level of engagement with the political process. Over time, the government can assess the effectiveness of the pilot and scale it up to other regions.

Another challenge that must be addressed is the issue of digital literacy. While technological solutions hold great promise, the government may ensure that all Gambians abroad—regardless of their access to digital resources—can participate. This may require providing alternative options for voting, such as physical polling stations in major cities.

The fundamental importance of not rushing the process:

It is crucial to redress the challenges of diaspora voting in The Gambia rather than opting for a rushed or forced solution because a hasty approach could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and exacerbate existing issues. Key reasons for taking a measured approach include:

1. Ensuring inclusivity and equity: A rushed solution may overlook marginalized segments of the diaspora, such as those with limited digital literacy or access to technology. Ensuring that all Gambians abroad have equal access to voting is essential for a fair and representative electoral system.

2. Building trust: The successful implementation of diaspora voting hinges on building public trust in the system. If the process is not well thought out, it could lead to questions about fraud, voter suppression, or technical failures, which could erode confidence in the democratic process.

3. Avoiding legal and institutional gaps: A rushed implementation may lead to gaps in the legal framework or institutional capacity, which could compromise the legitimacy of the elections. It’s important to develop a clear and comprehensive legal and policy framework to guide diaspora participation. Indeed, I share the Attorney General’s interpretation of the law on the matter.

4. Resource Efficiency: Implementing diaspora voting without proper funding and planning could strain national resources. A gradual and well-funded approach will ensure that resources are used effectively to set up sustainable systems, including voter education, digital infrastructure, and registration mechanisms.

By addressing these challenges thoughtfully and gradually, The Gambia can create a robust, sustainable system that respects both democratic values and the logistical realities of voting from abroad, ensuring that the diaspora vote is a meaningful and secure addition to the electoral process.

Conclusion

While the Gambian Constitution guarantees the right of every citizen to vote, the practical implementation of the diaspora vote faces significant hurdles. However, this should not deter the government or the people from searching for solutions for a more inclusive and democratic system. With clear policies, adequate funding, innovative use of technology, and a commitment to addressing the digital divide, the Gambian diaspora can be integrated into the electoral process, ensuring that every Gambian voice—no matter where they are in the world—is heard.

Ultimately, the path to realising the diaspora vote lies in the willingnesss to make the necessary investments, engaging in comprehensive planning, and building a robust legal and institutional framework that aligns with the constitutional principles of Tshe Gambia.

Fatty is a former Minister of Interior and Special Presidential Advisor on Governance Policy.