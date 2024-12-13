2 WULI MEN PLEAD GUILTY TO PARRICIDE

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Two young men from Wulli have pleaded guilty to killing their parents.

Alpha Omar Bah of Kerewan Badala in Wulli West, Upper River Region, yesterday admitted before the Basse Magistrate’s Court to killing his father, Samba Juma Bah.

The statement of offence filed by the prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Alasan Jamanka, stated that Alpha Omar ended his father’s life by hitting him with a stick on the head on 4 December in their villager. The statement did not indicate whether the son killed the father in an unprovoked attack or during a tussle.

However, family members claimed Alpha Omar has a history of mental illness.

During his appearance on Wednesday, Alpha Omar responded to questions posed by the presiding magistrate, Peter Che, on his name, age, and place of residence.

In an unrelated event, Sana Makalo of Jah Kunda, also in Wulli West, Upper River Region, pleaded guilty to killing his stepmother, Jarrai Sillah, a health worker, by hitting her with a thick wooden pestle on the head.

According to family sources, Sana’s father passed away on Tuesday night and his remains were interred on Wednesday morning. Later that evening, there were altercations between Sana and his stepmother during which he launched the vicious attack.

Jarrai was taken to Yerobawol and later Basse health centre where doctors confirmed her death.

Both Bah and Makalo are remanded in custody at Janjangbureh prison.

Since murder cases can attract the death sentence, magistrates courts do not have jurisdiction to hear them and the matters have been transferred to the Basse High Court.

Meanwhile, the police issued a statement last evening informing that the body of Jarrai Sillah was being taken to EFSTH in Banjul for possible post-mortem.

“The public is urged to report disputes or criminal matters to the police and refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” it cautioned.