GOV’T EXPLAINS DEMOLITIONS AT SALAGI

By Aminata Kuyateh

In the wake of mounting public criticism and emotional appeals from affected residents, the Department of Physical Planning yesterday faced the media and victims of its recent demolition of Sukuta-Salagi to explain their side of the case.

The demolitions, executed in coordination with security personnel displaced families leaving the public to question the government’s methods and timing.

The Ministry of Lands maintained that its actions were in line with national planning laws and reiterated that development cannot continue in a “lawless” manner.

Addressing a press conference on the matter at the SDKJCC, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Lands, Momodou Taal revealed that the Salagi Layout is a residential layout created and allocated by government to qualified Gambians and its creation process started with the acquisition of the land in 2001, culminating into the allocation of the plots for residential purposes in 2005.

He said the layout is in two phases, Salagi Layout Proper and later, Salagi Layout Extension, consisting of only residential plots with some public spaces created to ensure necessary amenities and services are made available within reach of the inhabitants of this layout and the surrounding settlements.

“The public spaces created include primary school, cemetery, nursery school, community centre mosques and a play ground. Spaces were created also for the police, fire service, Nawec, Gamtel, market and car park. However, due to the inability of these custodians to develop most of the public spaces on time, they still remain empty and undeveloped thereby making them prone to encroachment and intrusion,” he lamented.

He added: “Both the public spaces created to serve as amenities and services within the layout and the residential plots already allocated by government. have not been spared ”, he added.

DPS Taal said the Kabilos whose lands were acquired for the creation of the layout are due to be compensated as required by the Land A cquisition and Compensation Act Cap 57:06 .According to DPS Taal the encroachments within the Salagi layouts have been a great challenge for the Ministry of Lands and Government for quite a while now.

Victims speak

Meanwhile victims of the demolition exercise continue to make their voice heard.

Mariama Bojang, a resident of the area whose compound was reduced to rubble, told this reporter that her family had been living in Sukuta-Salagi for years.

“We bought this land from someone who gave us papers. We registered it with the alkalo and even paid taxes. No one told us we were on a reserved land. Now we are homeless,” she said tearfully.

Cherno Cham and Molly Cham, both residents of Salagi said “the notice for them to quit came abruptly and before they could do anything the demolition team arrived and destroyed everything they ever owned. They vowed to fight for their rights.