1823 Gambians enrolled for biometric passport in Spain, Italy

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By Tabora Bojang

A total of 1,823 Gambians have been enrolled to be issued with the biometric passport in several cities in Italy and Spain, The Gambia Immigration Department, GID confirmed yesterday.

The GID team conducted the enrolments from April 27 to May 16. An d crime -free history.

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The GID confessed that the start of the exercise was marred by crowd management challenges leading to long queues and chaos at enrolment centres.

“As a result a three-day extension was granted upon completion of the initial schedule to accommodate applicants who had already made payment but were unable to access the service during the initial phase in Spain,” the GID said, adding that 696 were enrolled in Madrid, 365 in Almeria, 373 in Mataro in Spain and 389 in Milan, Italy.

The authorities said the passports upon completion of production in Banjul, will be dispatched to the Gambian Embassy in Madrid and the Consulate General in Milan for onward delivery to the respective applicants.