Police investigates car theft at airport

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Police at the Banjul Airport are investigating a reported case of vehicle theft that occurred on Sunday May 17.

In a statement yesterday police said one Seedy Ceesay of Lamin Kerewan had parked his grey Volkswagen Touareg BJL 3982 S near the Airport Mosque to attend prayers.

However, upon returning from the mosque, he discovered that the vehicle was no longer where it had been parked.

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Police appealed to members of the public to provide any information that may assist investigators in tracing the vehicle and identifying those responsible. Members of the public with useful information are encouraged to contact the police on 996-8885.