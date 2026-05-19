SK Jaiteh responds with D50K medicine donation to Fatoto hospital appeal

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Businessman Salifu K Jaiteh, has donated medicines valued at more than D50,000 to Fatoto District Hospital following reports of severe drug shortage at the health facility.

The intervention came after a video circulating on social media showed a patient expressing frustration over the lack of essential medicines at the hospital, which serves communities across the Upper River Region.

- Advertisement -

Moved by the situation, Mr Jaiteh decided to personally step in to support the hospital and its patients.

“When I saw the video, I became very worried. No sick person should suffer because a hospital does not have medicines. I felt it was important to respond immediately,” he told a gathering of officials from the health post.

According to him, he first contacted the hospital management to verify the claims and obtain a list of the medicines urgently needed by the facility. After receiving the details, he purchased the drugs with his own funds and arranged for their delivery.

- Advertisement -

The medicines were later presented to the hospital through pharmacist assistant Modou Wadda, who described the gesture as both timely and meaningful.

He said the donation would help ease pressure on the hospital and improve access to treatment for patients, many of whom struggle to buy medicines elsewhere.

“This support has come at the right time. These medicines will greatly help both the hospital and the patients we serve daily. We sincerely appreciate Mr Jaiteh’s kindness and quick response,” Mr Wadda stated.

Hospital officials also commended the businessman for demonstrating social responsibility and standing with communities during difficult times.

Mr Jaiteh, however, maintained that his actions were purely humanitarian and should not be viewed through a political lens.

He further encouraged Gambians, especially business owners and members of the private sector, to contribute towards improving healthcare services and supporting vulnerable communities across the country.